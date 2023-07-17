Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Record Highs Led By Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank

Nifty and Sensex rose to fresh all-time highs, led by index heavyweight Reliance Industries ahead of the demerger of the financial services unit, while HDFC Bank powered financials after strong June quarter results.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.75 per cent higher at a record high of 19,711.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.80 per cent to 66,589.93.

Winners and Losers

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with the high-weighted financials adding 1.25 per cent.

Private lender HDFC Bank, which is the highest weighted stock in the Nifty 50 following its merger with HDFC, rose over 2 per cent after reporting a jump in June quarter profit. Reliance Industries also advanced 2 per cent.

Among individual shares, Zee Entertainment jumped over 6 per cent and powered a 3.15 per cent rise in the media index following the constitution of an interim committee to run operations after the market regulator restricted CEO Punit Goenka from holding key managerial positions in listed companies for one year.

Analysts expect the conglomerate to gain further from the demerger of the financial services unit effective July 20.

The rally extended to broader markets as well, with smallcaps and midcaps hitting fresh 52-week and record highs, respectively.

"We remain highly optimistic about domestic equities due to robust foreign inflows and moderation in US inflation," said G Chokkalingam, managing director for research at Equinomics Research.

Rising foreign inflows

Foreign portfolio investors have bought equities worth Rs 30,660 crore in the first half of July and are on course to extend their buying streak for a fifth straight month.

Investment by FPIs in July would surpass the figures of May and June if the trend continues, which stood at Rs 43,838 crore and Rs 47,148 crore respectively. The inflow in stock markets was at Rs 1.07 lakh crore so far this year, according to the data with the depositories.

"Weakness in China's recovery is also a factor behind rising foreign inflows into India," said Deven Choksey, director at KRChoksey Holdings.

Asian and European equities were subdued after China's GDP rose at a lower-than-expected rate in the June quarter.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation lost nearly 2 per cent after the government raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude over the weekend.