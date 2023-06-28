Nifty Crosses 19,000 For First Time, Sensex Surpasses 64,000

The Indian equity benchmarks surged to record highs on Wednesday powered by gains in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Infosys. The Sensex rose as much as 596 points to hit a record high of 64,012 and Nifty 50 index advanced 186 points to hit an all-time high of 19,003.20.

Indian equity markets have been on a winning streak for the last four months on the back of strong economic growth, cooling inflation, healthy corporate earnings and strong foreign inflows, analysts said.

The Indian economy grew at 6.1 per cent in the quarter ended March 2023 and for the full financial year India remained the fastest growing major economy of the world with a growth rate of 7.2 per cent. The inflation which remained above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance level of 6 per cent for most part of 2022 fell below its target range for the third month in a row in May.

The foreign investors have also been bullish on India as they have poured in Rs 59,773 crore in equities so far this year after they sold shares worth Rs 1,21,439 crore in 2022.

"Nifty has an immediate resistance at 18,900. If Nifty closes above that, further upside can be expected towards the 19,000-19,070 mark. On the flip side 18,740-18,670 will act as strong support levels," brokerage firm Nirmal Bang said in a note to its clients.

"The Nifty has surged to an unprecedented all-time high, propelled by the solid fundamentals of the Indian economy and the consistent stability in global cues witnessed recently. The current market sentiment indicates a sustained structural bull run, making it difficult to assign an immediate target to this upward trend," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

Meanwhile, buying was visible across the board as all the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty metal index's 1 per cent gain. Consumer durables, PSU bank, auto and FMCG shares were also witnessing buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.3 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.5 per cent.

Adani Enterprises was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 3.3 per cent to Rs 2,360. Adani Ports, Titan, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Divi's Labs, Grasim Industries, Larsen & Toubro, ITC and State Bank of India also rose between 0.7-1.6 per cent.

On the flipside, HDFC Life, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, ONGC and Cipla were among the notable losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,945 shares were advancing while 877 were declining on the BSE.