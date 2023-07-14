Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Highs On Fed Rate Pause Hopes Led By IT Shares

Equity benchmarks hit record highs in the last few minutes of trading on Friday to notch a third straight weekly rise, lifted by IT stocks on increasing hopes that the US Federal Reserve would pause its rate-hiking cycle.

The Nifty index was up 0.78 per cent to 19,564.50 at close, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.77 per cent to 66,060.90. For the week, the indexes climbed 1.2 per cent each.

Easing US inflation

Data late on Wednesday showing US inflation eased reinforced bets that the Fed could pause rate hikes after July.

That spurred a 4.45 per cent jump in IT companies, which get a major share of their revenue from the world's largest economy, despite tepid earnings reports from TCS, Wipro, and HCLTech this week.

The Nifty midcaps and smallcaps settled 1.15 per cent and 1.42 per cent up, respectively. The midcaps also reached record highs.

"This has been driven by very strong fund inflows as well as the prospects of the end of the rate-hiking cycle in the US," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive officer at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

"While Nifty valuations are above their long terms averages, Nifty technically has very strong supports between the 18,900-19,100 range and resistance around 19,600-19,700 levels."

TCS, HCLTech and Tech Mahindra were among the top Nifty gainers. So were Infosys and its recent addition, LTIMindtree, both of which will report results next week.

Winners and losers

Among individual stocks, Sun Pharma Advanced Research closed 2.8 per cent higher after the US FDA did not raise any clinical efficacy or safety issues on the company's glaucoma treatment.

JBM Auto ended 11.4 per cent higher after securing supply orders for some electric buses.

HDFC Bank, which has the top Nifty 50 weightage, is scheduled to post its quarterly results on Monday, which will kick off bank earnings.