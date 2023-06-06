Sensex, Nifty Little Changed On Caution Ahead Of RBI's Monetary Policy Decision

The Indian equity benchmarks were trading on a flat note on Tuesday as investors turned cautious as Reserve Bank of India's three-day Monetary Policy Meet began today. Most of the market participants expect the RBI's rate setting panel to hold rates steady for second time in a row as inflation has been trending below its upper end of tolerance band of 6 per cent since last two months. Meanwhile, they added that all eyes will be on what policy stance the central bank adopts.

As of 9:32 am, the Sensex was up 16 points at 62,803 and Nifty 50 index advanced 8 points to 18,601.

The MPC had continuously raised rates for six times in a row starting with an off cycle rate hike in May 2022 tracking spike in inflation which soared after Russian invasion of Ukraine. The RBI has collectively raised repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.5 per cent before hitting a pause button in April after inflation cooled down to 18-month low of 4.7 per cent.

In the last MPC decision on April 6, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das while pausing the rate hike cycle said that it was a tactical decision and not a pivotal one and added that the RBI will would continue to monitor all incoming information and undertake a forward-looking assessment of the evolving economic outlook.

The RBI paused the rate hike cycle but did not change its policy stance from "withdrawal of accommodation".

Meanwhile on Dalal Street, 11 of fifteen sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Auto index's 0.4 per cent gain. Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Metal, Realty, Consumer Durables and Private Bank indices were also trading marginally higher.

On the other hand, IT, media, select PSU bank and healthcare shares were facing selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a mixed note as Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.04 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.2 per cent.

UltraTech Cement was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 2 per cent to Rs 8,030. Adani Enterprises, Titan, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Grasim, UPL, Bajaj Finserv and Adani Ports also rose between 0.6-1.3 per cent.

On the flipside, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, TCS, Cipla, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and ONGC were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,952 shares were advancing while 931 were declining on the BSE.