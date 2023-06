Sensex, Nifty Little Changed, Shree Cement Drops Amid Income Tax Probe

The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 indices were little moved on Monday as the market awaited fresh triggers, while Shree Cement plunged after a report said an income tax probe found tax evasion of Rs 23,000 crore.

The blue-chip Nifty index was up 0.05 per cent at 18,675.45 as of 10:12 am IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex dipped 0.01 per cent to 62,973.72.

"After consolidating last week, there have been no fresh triggers that can take the market either side - the news out of Russia also turned out to be a non-event," said Neeraj Dewan, independent market analyst in New Delhi.

Domestic equities appeared to brush off worries of political instability in Russia and a subsequent rise in oil prices after a short-lived mutiny by Russian mercenaries against Moscow.

"The market will be waiting for any signals that inflation will improve globally and that monsoon, which was a dampener till last week, will pick up," Dewan added.

Last week, the Nifty consolidated just shy of record levels, while the Sensex eased after hitting an all-time high, weighed down by hawkish central bank commentary.

Tata Consumer Products was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty on Monday, rising 3 per cent.

Shree Cement slumped as much as 10 per cent after an NDTV report on tax evasion by the company, following surveys by the income tax department in the state of Rajasthan.

Shree Cement did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the report. The company said in a statement late Saturday that the survey was still going on.

ICICI Securities, a unit of private lender ICICI Bank, surged 13 per cent after the company said it was considering delisting its shares.