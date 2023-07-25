Sensex, Nifty Little Changed, Tata Motors Gains Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

The Indian equity benchmarks were trading on a flat note on Tuesday, July 25, as gains in HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra were offset with losses in ITC, Infosys, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank and Tata Consultancy Services. The Sensex moved in a range of 199 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 19,729 and low of 19,665.

As of 9:40 am, the Sensex was down 33 points at 66,350 and Nifty 50 index slipped 5 points to 19,667.

Asian markets

Meanwhile, most of the Asian markets were trading higher on China's pledge to provide policy support to aid economic recovery, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and key corporate earnings.

China's Shanghai Composite rose 1.89 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 3.4 per cent, Taiwan Weighted rose 0.02 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI index advanced 0.2 per cent.

Back home, twelve of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Metal index's 1.4 per cent gain. Auto, Pharma, Healthcare and Consumer Durable indices were also witnessing buying interest.

On the other hand, IT, FMCG, Banking and Financial Services stocks were trading on a subdued note.

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing buying interest as Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 0.4 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 0.5 per cent.

Gainers and losers

Jindal Steel was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 2.1 per cent to Rs 792. Hindalco, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Divi's Labs and Eicher Motors also rose between 1-2 per cent.

On the flipside, ITC dropped 2.3 per cent to Rs 460. SBI Life, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, UPL, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Tata Consumer Products, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,945 shares were advancing while 975 were declining on the BSE.

