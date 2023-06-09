Sensex, Nifty Rangebound; Axis Bank, HDFC Bank Gain, Infosys, HUL Decline

The Indian equity benchmarks were trading in a narrow range on Friday as gains in heavyweights like Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Larasen & Toubro and IndusInd Bank were offset with losses in Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Sensex was trading in a range of 232 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 18,676 and low of 18,610.

As of 9:59 am, the Sensex was up 74 points at 62,922 and Nifty 50 index was up 23 points at 18,657.

"On technical grounds, Nifty has an immediate resistance at 18,740. If Nifty closes above that, further upside can be expected towards 18,830-18,900 mark. On the flipside, 18,570-18,500 will act as strong support levels," brokerage firm Nirmal Bang said in a note.

Asia-Pacific equities rose to their highest level since mid-February on Friday, taking cues from an overnight Wall Street rally as market bets firmed for the Federal Reserve to skip a rate hike next week.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.84 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.95 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.2 per cent and Taiwan Weighted added nearly 1 per cent.

Back home, fifteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by the BSE were trading higher led by the S&P BSE Realty index's 1.1 per cent gain. Capital Goods, Telecommunications, Consumer Discretionary, Healthcare, Industrials and Consumer Durables indices also rose between 0.4-0.7 per cent.

On the other hand, select Information Technology, Metal and Utility shares were facing selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing buying interest as S&P BSE MidCap index rose 0.4 per cent and S&P BSE SmallCap index advanced 0.32 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Kotak Mahindra Bank fell nearly 2 per cent to hit low of Rs 1,855 as Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board was planning to sell 1.7 per cent stake in the bank. The asset management company is offering 3.3 crore shares in price band of Rs 1,792-1,886.50, representing 5 per cent discount from Thursday's closing price.

IndusInd Bank was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 2 per cent to Rs 1,329. Axis Bank, Britannia Industries, Asian Paints, SBI Life, UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Motors also rose between 0.75-1.4 per cent.

On the flipside, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, ONGC, Wipro, State Bank of India and Divi's Labs were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,879 shares were advancing while 1,289 were declining on the BSE.