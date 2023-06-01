Sensex, Nifty Rangebound; HUL, Asian Paints Gain, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank Fall

The Indian equity benchmarks were trading in a narrow range on Thursday ahead of weekly expiry of index futures and option contracts. The Sensex moved in a range of 225 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 18,580 and low of 18,514.

As of 10:51 am, the Sensex was up 77 points at 62,699 and Nifty 50 index advanced 38 points to 18,572.

Post market hours on Wednesday, government data showed that India remained fastest growing major economy of the world for financial year 2022-23. For financial year 2022-23 India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.2 per cent compared with 9.1 per cent in the previous financial year. In the fourth quarter of previous fiscal India recorded growth rate of 6.1 per cent, data from national Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, veering away from a default crisis, the House approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package late Wednesday, as President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy assembled a bipartisan coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans against fierce conservative blowback and progressive dissent.

The hard-fought deal pleased few, but lawmakers assessed it was better than the alternative a devastating economic upheaval if Congress failed to act. Tensions ran high throughout the day as hard-right Republicans refused the deal, while Democrats said "extremist" GOP views were risking a debt default as soon as next week.

Back home, buying was visible across the board as 13 of fifteen sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading igher led by the Nifty Realty index's 1.2 per cent gain. Nifty Consumer Durables, IT, Pharma, FMCG, IT and PSU Bank stocks were also witnessing buying interest.

On the other hand, Nifty Bank and Private Bank indexex were trading with a negative bias.

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.4 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 1 per cent.

Adani Group stocks were in focus after Billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate on Wednesday said it is looking to raise about $3 billion through an equity share sale to institutional investors in the boldest comeback strategy after the ports-to-energy group was hit by a damning report of a US short seller.

While boards of Adani Enterprises Ltd - the group's flagship firm - and electricity transmission company Adani Transmission Ltd have already approved raising up to Rs 21,000 crore (over $2.5 billion) through share sales to qualified institutional investors, the board of Adani Green Energy Ltd is likely to do so for raising up to $1 billion in the next couple of weeks, sources aware of the matter said.

Apollo Hospitals was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 4.4 per cent to Rs 4,823. Divis Labs, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra and HDFC also rose between 0.9-3 per cent.

On the flipside, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life, UPI and SBI Life were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 2,204 shares were advancing while 1,025 were declining on the BSE.

(With agency inputs)