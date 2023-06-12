Sensex, Nifty Rangebound; Infosys, ICICI Bank Gain, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Decline

The Indian equity benchmarks were trading in a narrow range on Monday, June 12. The Sensex was trading in band of 168 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 18,633.60 and low of 18,559.75 amid subdued cues from Asian markets.

As of 10:17 am, the Sensex was up 41 points at 62,666 and Nifty 50 index advanced 11 points to 18,575.

Most of the Asian markets were trading lower as investors awaited outcome of central bank meetings from Europe, Japan and United States this week, along with US inflation data that will likely influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

Back home, nine of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty IT index's 1 per cent gain. Nifty Media, metal, realty, oil & gas and auto stocks were also witnessing buying interest.

On the other hand, banking, FMCG, pharma, private bank and consumer durable shares were witnessing selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a mixed note as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.1 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 0.55 per cent.

HCL Technologies was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 1.73 per cent to Rs 1,129. SBI Life, Infosys, HDFC Life, Bharat Petroleum, Nestle India, NTPC, Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra also rose between 1-1.5 per cent.

On the flipside, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement, UPL, HDFC Bank and Divi's Labs were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,211 shares were advancing while 1,191 were declining on the BSE.