Sensex, Nifty Rise On Fed Rate Pause Hopes

Equity benchmarks advanced on Friday, extending gains from the previous session, riding on broader positive sentiment and hopes of the US Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes this month.

The Nifty index rose 0.44 per cent at 19,498.85, while the BSE Sensex advanced 0.41 per cent to 65,828.78 as of 9:15 am.

Winners and losers

From the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the biggest gainers.

Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

Asian markets

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were trading in the green.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 2,237.93 crore after a day's breather, according to exchange data.

The Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex breached all-time highs on Thursday amid cooling US inflation led by IT stocks. However, they gave up most of the gains towards the session's close as investors booked profits at record highs.

Foreign institutional investors bought Rs 2,238 crore ($272.9 million) worth of equities on a net basis on Tuesday, while domestic investors sold Rs 1,197 crore of shares, according to NSE data.