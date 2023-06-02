Sensex, Nifty Rise On Strong Global Cues Led By Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank

The Indian equity benchmarks edged higher on Friday led by gains in ICICI Bank, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever. The Sensex rose as much as 291 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 18,573.

As of 9:35 am, Nifty 50 index was up 72 points at 18,560 and Sensex advanced 235 points to 62,663.

"On technical grounds, Nifty has an immediate resistance at 18570. If nifty closes above that, further upside can be expected towards 18640-18700 mark. On the flip side 18400-18330 will act as strong support levels. It’s a stock specific market trade calls with strict stop loss," brokerage firm Nirmal Bang said in a report..

Most of the Asian stocks surged on Friday as the progress on the bill to raise U.S. debt ceiling and increasing hopes that the Federal Reserve might stand still on interest rates in its next meeting helped perk up investor appetite for risky assets, news agency Reuters reported.

Back home, buying was visible across the board as all the fifteen sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Realty index's over 1.5 per cent gain.

Metal, FMCG, media, auto, banking and financial services indices also rose between 0.5-1 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.6 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.8 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 2.7 per cent to Rs 2,875 after it reported strong sales in the month of May. Hero MotoCorp sold 519,474 units in May 2023, marking a growth of 7 per cent over the corresponding month of May 2022, when the company had sold 486,704 units.

Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, Ultratech Cement, Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel and JSW Steel also rose between 0.8-1.8 per cent.

On the flipside, HDFC Life, Cipla, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma and SBI Life were among the notable losers.

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 2,146 shares were advancing while 822 were declining on the BSE.