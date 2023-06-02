Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-day Losing Streak; Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp Top Gainers

The Indian equity benchmarks snapped their two-day losing streak on Friday led by gains in Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and State Bank of India. Investor appetite for risky assets improved on hopes that the US Federal Reserve could pause its interest rate hikes going ahead. The Sensex rose as much as 291 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 18,573.70 and low of 18,478.40.

The Sensex ended 119 points higher to close at 62,547 and Nifty 50 index advanced 46 points to end at 18,534.

Easing inflation, stronger-than-expected economic growth data, and fast-paced expansion of India's factory output have improved investor confidence, analysts said.

"The equity market has been holding quite well buoyed by the better than expected national income data, encouraging manufacturing PMI, and finally, a closure to the US debt ceiling discussions. The positive sentiment created by these events may linger on for some more time. However, in the immediate term one should be cognizant of the high probability for exports to slowdown with almost all auto companies reporting a decline in the exports component, and a slowdown in FPI flows if the strength in the US unit endures," said Joseph Thomas, head of research at Emkay Wealth Management.

Buying was visible across the board as 13 of fifteen sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by Nifty Realty index's 1.4 per cent gain. Nifty Metal, Media, PSU Bank, Healthcare, Pharma, FMCG and Auto indices also rose between 0.5-1.2 per cent.

On the other hand, oil & gas and IT shares faced a mild selling pressure.

Broader markets also witnessed buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.46 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 0.5 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp was among the top Nifty gainers, the stock rose 3 per cent after it reported strong sales in the month of May. Hero MotoCorp sold 519,474 units in May 2023, marking a growth of 7 per cent over the corresponding month of May 2022, when the company had sold 486,704 units.

Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel also rose 1-3.4 per cent.

On the flipside, Adani Enterprises, Bharat Petroleum, HDFC Life, TCS, Wipro,HCL Technologies, SBI Life, Reliance Industries and Asian Paints were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,181 shares ended higher while 1,364 closed lower on the BSE.