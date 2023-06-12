Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-day Losing Streak Led By Infosys, TCS

The Indian equity benchmarks snapped their two-day losing streak led by gains information technology heavyweights like Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies and Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finance. However, the gains were capped owing to selling pressure HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC and ITC. The Sensex rose as much as much as 179 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 18,560 and high of 18,633.

The Sensex ended 99 points higher at 62,725 and Nifty 50 index gained 38 points to close at 18,601.

Cautioned prevailed on the street as market participants await monetary policy decision from outcomes of central bank meetings from Europe, Japan and United States this week, along with US inflation data that will likely influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

"Markets traded dull but managed to end marginally in the green, thanks to firm global cues. After the initial uptick, the Nifty oscillated in a narrow range till the end and finally closed at 18,601.50 levels. Meanwhile, the movement on the sectoral front kept the traders busy wherein IT and realty posted decent gains while banking and financials remained under pressure. The broader indices continued their outperformance and gained in the range of 0.60-0.90 per cent," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research at Religare Broking.

"It is a normal pause after the recent dip and participants shouldn’t read much into it. We feel the performance of the banking index, which is currently trading closer to the crucial support zone of short term moving average i.e. 20 EMA, would play a crucial role in the next directional move. Meanwhile, we reiterate our view to focus more on stock selection and risk management," Mishra added.

Ten of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty IT index's 1.5 per cent gain. Media, metal, PSU bank, real estate oil & gas and consumer durable shares also witnessed buying interest.

On the other hand, select banking, financial services, pharma, private bank and healthcare shares faced selling pressure.

Broader markets outperformed their larger peers as Nifty Midcap 100 index climbed 0.55 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index jumped nearly 1 per cent.

Bharat Petroleum was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 3.32 per cent to close at Rs 371.40 after crude oil price fell sharply in international market.

HCL Technologies, Infosys, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, Nestle India, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto and Mahindra & Mahindra also rose between 1-2.5 per cent.

On the flipside, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, Titan, HDFC Bank, Wipro, HDFC and ITC were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,150 shares ended higher while 1,575 closed lower on the BSE.