Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower Ahead Of RBI Monetary Policy

Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Tuesday after a firm beginning as investors preferred to be on the sidelines ahead of the RBI's monetary policy and the US inflation data, due later this week.

Continuous outflows of foreign funds played spoilsport for the equity markets.

The BSE Sensex fell 5.42 points to 65,948.06, while the NSE Nifty rose 2.40 points to 19,599.70. The BSE benchmark declined by 93.4 points to 65,860.08 while the Nifty skidded 21.05 points to 19,576.25 later.

Gainers and losers

Power Grid, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Nestle, HDFC Bank, Infosys, JSW Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever were the major laggards in the Sensex pack.

Titan, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, NTPC, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

Global markets

Seoul and Hong Kong traded lower, while Tokyo and Shanghai hovered in the green in Asian markets.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.18 per cent to $85.49 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,892.77 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"While global cues will continue to dictate trends, investors will be watchful of the two key catalysts, the RBI's monetary policy and US inflation data on Thursday," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 232.23 points, or 0.35 per cent to settle at 65,953.48 on Monday. The Nifty advanced 80.30 points, or 0.41 per cent to end at 19,597.30.

