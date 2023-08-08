Last Updated:

Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower Ahead Of RBI Monetary Policy

The BSE Sensex slipped by 5.42 points to 65,948.06, while the NSE Nifty rose by 2.40 points to 19,599.70.

India Business
 
| Written By
Business Desk
Stock markets

Continuous outflows of foreign funds played spoilsport for the equity markets | Image Credit: Pexels


Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Tuesday after a firm beginning as investors preferred to be on the sidelines ahead of the RBI's monetary policy and the US inflation data, due later this week.

Continuous outflows of foreign funds played spoilsport for the equity markets.

The BSE Sensex fell 5.42 points to 65,948.06, while the NSE Nifty rose 2.40 points to 19,599.70. The BSE benchmark declined by 93.4 points to 65,860.08 while the Nifty skidded 21.05 points to 19,576.25 later. 

READ | Mahindra and Mahindra's stock dives 7% over RBL Bank stake concerns

Gainers and losers 

Power Grid, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Nestle, HDFC Bank, Infosys, JSW Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever were the major laggards in the Sensex pack. 

Titan, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, NTPC, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

Global markets 

Seoul and Hong Kong traded lower, while Tokyo and Shanghai hovered in the green in Asian markets. 

The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.18 per cent to $85.49 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,892.77 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"While global cues will continue to dictate trends, investors will be watchful of the two key catalysts, the RBI's monetary policy and US inflation data on Thursday," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 232.23 points, or 0.35 per cent to settle at 65,953.48 on Monday. The Nifty advanced 80.30 points, or 0.41 per cent to end at 19,597.30. 

READ | SUV sales boost M&M Q1 earnings, analysts expect stock to hit Rs 1,725

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT