Sensex Nosedives 1,060.64 Points After RBI Raises Repo Rate By 40 Basis Points

The Sensex on Wednesday tanked over 1000 points after RBI called for an unscheduled MPC meet and raised the benchmark repo rate by 40 basis points.

Image: PTI/Pixabay


The Sensex on Wednesday tanked over 1,060.64 points after RBI raised the benchmark repo rate by 40 basis points to control inflation. The 30-share BSE benchmark dived 1,060.64 points or 1.86% to 55,915.35 in late afternoon trade. The NSE Nifty also tanked 317.75 points or 1.86 per cent to 16,751.35.

The Reserve Bank of India in a bid to rein-in price rise, which has been on the higher side of the 6% range fixed by the regulator, raised the benchmark Repo rate by 40 basis points. The sudden decision came after the unscheduled meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of RBI, where all six members of the MPC unanimously decided to go for a rate hike with an accommodative stance. 

The prominent losers from the Sensex pack include Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Titan, HUL, RIL, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank, whereas PowerGrid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Infosys and Wipro were the gainers. 

The Sensex began trading on an upward move at 57,124.91 points and rose to a high of 57,184.21 points in the first hour of the morning trade. Equity markets were closed on Tuesday for Eid-Ul-Fitr. 

