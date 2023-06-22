Sensex Off Record Highs On Profit Taking, Infosys, Reliance Top Drags

The Indian equity benchmarks were trading in a narrow range near record highs as investors were seen booking profits near all-time highs. The Sensex moved in range of 200 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 18,886.60, just a point away from its record high level of 18,887.60.

As of 11:01 am, the Sensex was down 73 points at 63,453 and Nifty 50 index slipped 8 points to 18,848.

"The market is having high momentum due to consistent fund flow and promising India story along with some earnings are catching up. FII is consistently buying except in the last two days. DIIs are also sitting with huge cash and chasing value stocks. A small correction can happen anytime and that would be healthy. Overall we are bullish with a longer time horizon," said Mukesh Kochar, National Head - Wealth at AUM Capital Market.

Investors booked profits after Sensex touched a new record high of 63,601.71 as IT shares came under selling pressure after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell indicated at rate hikes this year.

The indexes have rallied recently on strong domestic growth data, cooling inflation, foreign inflows and healthy corporate earnings, but the gains have sparked concerns over valuation.

Eight of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Media index's nearly 1 per cent gain. nifty Metal, Auto, Financial Services and Bank indices were also trading higher.

On the other hand, FMCG, IT, PSU Bank and Healthcare shares were facing selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading mixed as Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.1 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.25 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 1.23 per cent to Rs 2,858. HDFC Life, Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Divi's Labs, Mahindra & Mahindra and Adani Ports also rose between 0.6-1 per cent.

On the flipside, Infosys, Cipla, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, UPL and Grasim were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,627 shares were advancing while 1,679 were declining on the BSE.

