Sensex Plunges 1080 Points In The Opening Session, Trades At 55,929; Nifty Hits 16,677

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged over 1,000 points in the early hours of trade on Monday. Owing to the concern over the spreading of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Sensex plummeted over 1080 points to trade at 55,929 as of 10 am. Meanwhile, Nifty also plunged 317 points to trade at 16,677 in the opening session. Earlier, market analysts had predicted the domestic equities to be mainly driven by global market trends, foreign institutional investors' movement and developments around the new COVID strain spread in the coming weeks.

The top losers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finance, losing around 4 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, SBI, NTPC, M&M and HDFC Bank. Meanwhile, Sun Pharma came out as the sole gainer. According to PTI, Asian bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were also trading at heavy losses in mid-session. The markets seem to be hugely affected by concerns over the resurgence of COVID cases and another possible lockdown. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude also fell in value by 2.45 per cent to USD 71.72 per barrel.

Analysts say volatility will continue, urge to follow FII activity to assess trends

Following the spreading of the COVID-19 variant Omicron, market analysts are now expecting the week’s market movement to be surrounding the same. According to analysts, domestic equities will be mainly driven by global market trends, foreign institutional investors' movement and developments around the new COVID strain spread. Market observers also noted that the trade markets have been under pressure due to the outbreak.

Markets traded under pressure last week following weak global cues, they observed. The analysts also noted that the overall investor sentiment on BSE and NSE remained downbeat throughout the week. Earlier, the US market suffered a significant drop following the Omicron variant’s spread causing tension among other market investors. The observation from market analysts came after the BSE benchmark tumbled 1,774.93 points or 3.01 per cent during the last week. The Sensex plummeted 889 points on Friday in line with a selloff in global markets following the rise in Omicron cases.

Image: Shutterstock/ PTI