Sensex Posts Worst Week In 15 Months On Foreign Outflows, Rate Worries

The 30-share BSE benchmark, Sensex, logged in its worst week in 15 months on Friday as foreign investors turned net sellers for first time in six months amid worries over a higher global interest rate scenario following the US Federal Reserve's hawkish tone.

The Sensex recorded its worst week since June 2022, with a 2.7 per cent fall and Nifty 50 index posted its worst week since February, data from stock exchanges showed.

Foreign investors who were lapping on to Indian shares since March turned net sellers in September and sold shares worth Rs 10,164 crore so far this month, data from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) showed.

The FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 1,25,123 crore so far this year after record outflows of Rs 1,21,439 crore in 2022.

Higher interest rates dry up liquidity from the markets, increasing the cost of capital and after hawkish commentary of US Fed analysts expect the Reserve Bank of India to maintain repo rate at 6.5 per cent or may also go in for an increase to combat sticky inflation which has been trending above its upper end of the tolerance band for quite some time.

“We were managing to outperform global markets amid mixed cues but the recent fall in the US indices has started showing its impact now. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has slipped below the trendline support and now inching towards the long term moving average around 33,900 levels. A decisive break could trigger the next leg of down move to the 33,200 level,” said Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking.

“Nifty mostly had time-wise corrections in recent months but it has retraced half of the up move, that is 19,200-20,200 plus this time. Besides, it has also slipped below the short-term moving average (20 EMA) and holding below the same. It may result in possible consolidation in the index with the bias on the negative side. We expect Nifty to hold the 19,200-19,550 zone while the 19,900-20,100 zone would attract selling. Meanwhile, since we are still seeing select packs showing resilience, participants should maintain stock-specific approach and maintain positions on both sides,” Mishra added.

Among individual stocks, drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fell 3 per cent after selling a majority stake in its life sciences unit. Knitted garments maker Lux Industries dropped 3 per cent after the income tax department conducted raids at its premises.

(With Reuters inputs)

