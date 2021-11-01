Sensex Reclaims 60k-mark With 832-pt Leap; IndusInd Bank Soars 7 Pc

The BSE Sensex made an emphatic comeback on Monday after three sessions of heavy losses as participants returned to equities amid robust corporate earnings and positive macroeconomic data.

Global markets too stayed in the positive territory ahead of key central bank meetings this week, including in the US, Britain and Australia.

Reclaiming the 60,000 level, the 30-share Sensex rallied 831.53 points or 1.40 per cent to close at 60,138.46. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 258 points or 1.46 per cent to 17,929.65.

IndusInd Bank stole the show in the Sensex pack, surging 7.46 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s and SBI.

Market major HDFC advanced 1.74 per cent after the mortgage lender reported a 32 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,780 crore for the September quarter Only four index constituents closed with losses -- Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Nestle India and Reliance Industries, slipping up to 1.74 per cent.

"Domestic indices bounced back on a positive footing from the recent sell-off, due to strong momentum in global markets, favourable domestic economic data and good Q2 results announcement.

"India's manufacturing PMI increased to 55.9 in October from 53.7 in September as output and new orders improved amid easing COVID restrictions. The sustenance of the trend will depend on the views provided by Fed regarding the current easy money policy to be announced on Wednesday," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On the macroeconomic front, GST collections surged to Rs 1.30 lakh crore in October, the second highest since its implementation in July 2017, indicating economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and impact of festive demand.

However, supply constraints in the automotive sector kept the street cautious, said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

All sectoral indices ended with gains. BSE realty, telecom, metal, teck, IT and basic materials rallied as much as 3.56 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices spurted up to 1.79 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains, while Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.82 per cent to USD 84.41 per barrel.

The rupee pared its initial losses to settle marginally up by 1 paisa at 74.87 against the US dollar.

