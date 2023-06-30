Sensex Rises 500 Points, Hits New Record High, Nifty Hits All-time High Of 19,108

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty reached new all-time highs on Friday on the back of improved sentiment following robust economic data from the US which eased fears of a slowdown.

The BSE Sensex jumped 499.42 points to reach a record high of 64,414.84 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 136.1 points to hit its all-time peak of 19,108.20.

From Sensex pack, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra and Mahindra, Infosys, Hero Motocorp and IndusInd bank were the major gainers.

HDFC Life Insurance Company, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals and Tata Steel were the laggards.

The midcaps were around fresh record highs while smallcaps hovered around 52-week highs.

All the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with high-weightage financials rising 0.74 per cent.

Nifty 50 has surged over 9 per cent this quarter. It is on course to log its best quarter since September 2021.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded in the green while Tokyo quoted lower.

Equities in Wall Street closed higher overnight amid improved sentiment on strong economic data. An upward revision in first-quarter GDP, surprise fall in jobless claims and positive results from US Federal Reserve's stress test helped eased recession fears.

Equity markets were closed on Thursday on account of Eid-al-Adha.

(With inputs from Reuters)