Sensex Surges 350 Points, Nifty Near 18,700 Led By ITC, Axis Bank

The Indian equity benchmarks surged on Tuesday following an upbeat session on Wall Street while investors turned their attention to key US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 364 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 18,703 powered by gains in index heavyweights like ITC, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

As of 9:45 am, the Sensex was up 359 points at 63,084 and Nift y 50 index advanced 97 points to 18,699.

Investors will be closely monitoring US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, due to be released on Tuesday, and Producer Price Index (PPI) data, due out Wednesday, for a reading of how well the Fed's tightening cycle has managed to curb inflation, news agency Reuters reported.

The equity index's gains partly reflected expectations for a Fed tightening pause for the first time since January 2022 and for CPI and PPI to come in lower than the prior month, investors and strategists said.

Japan's Nikkei surged nearly 2 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.45 per cent, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5 per cent and taiwan Weighted advanced 1.7 per cent.

"On technical grounds, Nifty has an immediate resistance at 18670. If nifty closes above that, further upside can be expected towards 18720-18800 mark. On the flip side 18500-18430 will act as strong support levels. It’s a stock specific market trade calls with strict stop loss," brokerage firm Nirmal Bang said in a note to its clients.

Back home, buying was visible across the board as all the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty FMCG index's 1.4 per cent gain. Nifty Consumer Durables, Healthcare, Pharma, Metal and IT shares were also witnessing buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares were outperforming their larger peers as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.73 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.5 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Zee Entertainment fell over 5 prer cent after SEBI barred its promoters from holding board positions in any publicly listed company, potentially delaying its merger with a local unit of Japan's Sony.

The market regulator on Monday said in its order that Zee group promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's related entities.

Asian Paints was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 2.3 per cent to Rs 3,267. ITC, Titan, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer Products, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, Divi's Labs, Tech Mahindra and Eicher Motors also rose between 0.7-1.9 per cent.

On the flipside, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra and Adani Enterprises were among the notable losers.

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 2,155 shares were advancing while 961 were declining on the BSE.