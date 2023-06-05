Sensex Surges Over 300 Points, Nifty Above 18,600 On Strong Global Cues

The Indian equity benchmarks moved higher on Monday on the back of strong global cues amid hopes that US Federal Reserve may skip rate hike later this month. The BSE 30-share Sensex rose as much as 367 points and NSE Nifty 50 index reclaimed its important psychological level of 18,600 led by gains in ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Mahindra & Mahindra.

As of 10:01 am, the Sensex was up 329 points at 62,876 and Nifty 50 index rose 76 points to 18,610.

Most of the Asian stock markets were trading higher with Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.53 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI advanced 0.6 per cent, Japan's Nikkei gained 1.7 per cent and Taiwan Weighted added 0.5 per cent.

On Friday, US markets surged on the back of better than expected US jobs data. The Dow Jones surged 701 points or 2.12 per cent, Nasdaq climbed 1.07 per cent and S&P 500 climbed 1.45 per cent.

US economy added 339,000 jobs last month, higher than most estimates, according to news agency Reuters.

Back home, buying was visible across board as thirteen of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Auto index's 0.8 per cent gain. Nifty Financial Services, Media, Bank and Consumer Durable indices also rose between 0.4-0.99 per cent.

On the other hand, IT and Realty shares were facing a mild selling pressure.

Broader markets were also witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index advanced 0.3 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 0.4 per cent.

Adani Enterprises was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 2.4 per cent to Rs 2,503. Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Britannia Industries, Larsen & Toubro and UltraTech Cement also rose between 1-2.2 per cent.

On the flipside, Divis Labs, Bharat Petroleum, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, Titan, Hindustan Unilever and Coal India were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 2,244 shares were advancing while 951 were declining on the BSE.