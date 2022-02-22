Sensex Tanks 1000 Points, Nifty Tumbles By 300 Points As Russia-Ukraine Crisis Worsens

The BSE benchmark Sensex tanked over 1,000 points and the NSE Nifty fell below the key 17,000-level in the opening hours on Tuesday. The significant fall came mirroring the global equity markets as the Ukraine-Russia tensions worsens. The exchanges have been continually reporting losses for sessions due to the fluctuations in the international markets.

The Sensex was trading 1,015 points or 1.76 per cent lower at 56,668.60 on Tuesday morning at around 10 AM. Meanwhile, the Nifty quoted 285.40 points or 1.66 per cent lower at 16,921.25, extending the exchanges’ losses to the fifth session in a row. All the 30 Sensex constituents were trading at significant losses when the market opened.

Market experts have identified the fall to continue as the Ukraine-Russia situation worsens. "Escalations in Ukraine tensions with Russia recognising two pro-Russian rebel regions have aggravated the crisis. The economic consequences are already visible in higher crude and gold prices," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, as reported by PTI.

“The biggest macro headwind for India is crude racing to USD 97 a barrel”, he said, while adding that the inflationary consequence of this will force the RBI to abandon its dovish monetary stance.

According to the exchange data, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 2,261.90 crore in the Indian capital market on Monday. This was a continuation of the selling spree these investors were on. Apart from the BSE and NSE, other Asian bourses also followed the overnight Wall Street rout and suffered massive drops triggered by the Russia-Ukraine standoff.

Tensions escalate after Russia declares support for Ukraine's rebel regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Monday, signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk amid tensions with Ukraine. Following this, several world leaders voiced dissatisfaction with Putin's decision and many nations condemned the decision at the UNSC open meeting. This shook markets around the world.

The Russian President decided on the matter despite repetitive warnings from the West and speculations that Moscow could use the regions as a pretext for an attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday called his Russian counterpart Putin to meet him and seek a resolution to avert the crisis. In another significant development, separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered full military mobilization despite frequent warnings from the Western leaders of invoking stringent sanctions-- both politically and economically.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI/ SHUTTERSTOCK