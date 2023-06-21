Sensex To Hit Magical 1,00,000 Soon, Modi-backed Policies, Strong Macros To Boost Upmove

India's 30-share BSE benchmark index - Sensex - surged to record high of 63,588 Wednesday, June 21. The day Sensex touched a new peak coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi beginning his first State Visit to the US.

The market participants expect Sensex to hit the magical 1,00,000 mark in the near term on the back of strong macro-economic fundamentals and robust corporate earnings backed by strong economic reforms undertaken by PM Modi government's government, analysts said.

“We are heading towards 1 lakh on the Sensex. PM Modi is in the US and we are expecting a lot of deals to happen and if these deals go through it will be a game changer for India even if 50 per cent of deals get executed it will be very positive markets. Markets have very high hopes from the PM's US visit,” AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital told Republic.

Market participants and investors are bullish on Indian markets at a time when the European Union is going through a phase of recession, global economy is burdened with high inflation which is at multi decade high, Chinese economy is slowing down and Russia economy is under sanctions while India has emerged as the fastest growing major economy of the world and its benchmarks at all-time highs, analysts said.

The reforms undertaken by PM Modi's government like cleaning up of bank balance sheets, which was saddled with bad loans and persistent asset quality problems, digitisation of economy, streamlining of government subsidies and government's strict adherence to fiscal prudence by keeping macro economic indicators like fiscal deficit and trade deficit in check has also led to market participants turning bullish on Indian markets.

"India's economy is in a multi-year upcycle which is a major positive. While there are pockets of overvaluations, pockets of opportunity also exist in markets," Gaurav Dua, senior vice president and head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan told news agency Reuters.

"The indexes may be at or near record highs, but the valuations are not, thanks to healthy earnings growth over the past 20 months," he added

Foreign investors have also turned positive on India as they have poured in Rs 73,812 crore so far this financial year, data from NSDL showed. They were net sellers in the two previous fiscal years, with a record outflow of Rs 1.63 lakh crore in the last two financial years.

However, if Sensex has to rise above 1,00,000 markt it will take around two years from current levels and that will happen with rise in corporate earnings, says Deven Choksey of KR Choksey Securities.

“From 60,000 to 1 lakh we are talking about close to 50 per cent appreciation from current levels and for that to happen we need corresponding rise in corporate profits which according to me is 2-2.5 years journey from current stage,” Choksey said.