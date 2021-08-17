Serum Institute Of India Buys 50% Stake Of SCHOTT Kaisha, Becomes Joint Venture Partner

The world‘s largest vaccine producer and manufacturer of highly effective biologics, Serum Institute of India, has bought a 50% stake in the Indian joint venture SCHOTT Kaisha from former co-owners Kairus Dadachanji and Shapoor Mistry. Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has informed that heading in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is vital for the vaccine industry to be self-reliant for its raw materials. The joint venture is the leading Indian manufacturer of pharma packaging products such as vials, syringes, ampoules and cartridges used to package life-saving medications. This acquisition enables Serum to secure its supply of high-quality pharma packaging amid rising global demand.

Adar Poonawalla said, “Even the best medication can’t reach the patient without the right packaging. Securing this supply chain is of strategic importance. SCHOTT is the perfect partner for us to do this because of their expertise and global network. As a longtime customer, we use their vials, ampoules, and syringes to store our vaccines, including COVISHIELD™. Working even closer together is in the best interest of global health.”

It is important for the vaccine industry to be self-reliant for its raw materials #AtmanirbharBharat. With this in mind, @SerumInstIndia has acquired 50% stake in SCHOTT Kaisha to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential pharma packaging products for the Indian vaccine industry. pic.twitter.com/Lx81l70RT9 — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) August 17, 2021

Speaking on this collaboration, Dr. Frank Heinricht, CEO SCHOTT said, “As India has steadily established its position as a global pharmaceutical hub, we are delighted to strengthen our footprint within the Indian pharma supply chain. We are looking forward to strong impulses from this partnership. It is an excellent example of shifting towards new cooperation models, with greater synergies between pharma manufacturing and packaging production'.

Speaking on the joint venture, the new Managing Director and former longstanding Head of Operations, Eric L’Heureux, said, “We have significantly increased our production capacity in India. Over the last three years, we have invested roughly INR 600 crores to set up two new plants in Umarsadi, Gujarat and Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, and to secure uninterrupted supply in our existing facilities during the pandemic".

COVID-19 vaccine

The press release stated that the joint venture would open a new chapter in the successful partnership of Serum and SCHOTT as the companies have had a strong business relationship. Both companies have been playing a significant part in curbing the spread of Coronavirus.

Serum has developed, manufactured, and delivered millions of COVID vaccine doses, including COVISHIELD and COVOVAX. At the same time, SCHOTT has already exceeded its target in delivering vials for more than 2 billion vaccine doses through 2021. It has been providing glass vials globally to key vaccine manufacturers.

Image credit: PTI