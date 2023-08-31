Service Sector Boosts India's Q1 GDP Growth

India's economic growth rose to 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2023, or Q1FY24, surpassing market estimates, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The country had reported a GDP of 13.5 per cent in the same quarter last year, while the GDP in the last quarter, or Q4FY23 had come in at 6.1 per cent.

The stellar numbers come on the back of strong performance of the service sector, which mainly drove the country’s GDP growth. Additionally, strong consumer demand and increased government capital expenditure aided India’s Q1FY24 GDP growth.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), had projected the India economy to expand by 6.5 per cent in this fiscal year.

"Q1 GDP numbers (are) broadly in line with expectations, with a confirmation of weakness on the consumption side and with El Nino impact yet to reflect on agri/rural and discretionary consumption. But importantly, while from a year-on-year perspective this seems a peak for GDP numbers, from an absolute output perspective the numbers will actually be going up each subsequent quarter for the remainder of FY24," said Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist & Executive Director of Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

India’s growth may get halted in the near term due to several factors including uneven rainfall and weak August rains, which are likely to impact kharif yield and rabi sowing, thereby impacting rural demand and overall inflation; interest rates are likely to remain elevated for longer amid rebound in food prices and fear of generalisation of inflation expectations; and slowing exports as global demand moderates and the Indian rupee remains strong versus Asian peers putting pressure on competitiveness.

Here are the highlights from Q1 FY24 GDP of India:

Q1 FY24 Gross value added (GVA) came in at 7.8 per cent Vs 11.9 per cent in Q1 FY23, and Vs 6.1 per cent in Q4 FY23. Gross value added (GVA) is the measure of the value of goods and services produced in an area, industry or sector of an economy.

Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in Q1 FY24 is estimated at Rs 70.67 lakh crore, as against Rs 65.42 lakh crore in Q1 FY23

Services growth came in at 10.3 per cent Vs 16.3 per cent in Q1 FY23, and Vs 6.9 per cent QoQ

Exports declined 7.7 per cent Vs 19.6 per cent (YoY), and 11.9 per cent QoQ

Manufacturing grew at 4.7 per cent Vs 6.1 per cent Yoy, and 4.5 per cent QoQ

"We expect consumption to remain resilient and net exports to improve during the year but still remain a drag. We expect a slowdown in investment. But this is likely to recover in FY25. With strong growth and elevated inflation, the RBI would be hard-pressed to tighten monetary policies. If retail inflation does remain high in August, we would expect a symbolic rate hike," said Garima Kapoor, Economist, Institutional Equities, Elara Capital.

