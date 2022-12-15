Service Sector Emerges As Highest Employment Generator In 2022: Report

A recent survey report has revealed that the service sector has emerged as the highest employment generator in 2022, as the market showed a 5 to 7% year-over-year growth in hiring, with hiring standing at around 16% last year. Avsar, a tech-enabled service provider catering to all talent management needs, revealed in its survey report that this year, flex mode, white-collar, and blue-collar workforces were actively onboarded across service sectors. It was followed by the FMCG and manufacturing sectors experiencing an increase of nearly 3 to 5% this year as compared to last year.

Hiring landscape gains momentum in 2022: Survey report

Notably, 2022 was a period of recovery and growth for the hiring market, with the service sector actively employing. The report said that the hiring sector will witness various changes, including layoffs that will continue to happen in the coming year. The report further stated that overall hiring gained momentum this year and showed 25% year-over-year growth, especially during the first three quarters. Hiring through digital solutions, the emergence of the gig economy, and work flexibility were the major trends witnessed this year.

According to the report, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, and Chennai generated the maximum number of jobs, as hiring stood at 25% in these cities, followed by Kolkata at 15%, and Hyderabad at 10%. All these regions have shown a surge in overall employment across every sector. The survey also shared that the male-to-female employment ratio improved considerably this year to 58:42 from 62:38 in 2021.

The survey also highlighted the dip that was witnessed this year in the job market. A 34–38% dip in hiring activities was recorded in the last quarter of this year. As per the prediction for next year, the report states that hiring activities are likely to continue across sectors. Real estate, banking, renewable energy, healthcare, and IT will be actively hiring in the coming year at around 15%. Employment in the automobile sector and FMCG industry is expected to grow at nearly 12% and 10%, respectively.

Navneet Singh, who is the CEO of Avsar, shared his views on the hiring landscape in 2022. He said, "This year was the period of recovery and growth for the hiring sector." We are thrilled to enter 2023, but the market is expected to have its fair share of ups and downs. "Having said this, hiring will happen actively across sectors in the coming year."

Also, the survey reported indicated at the ongoing layoff trend that is expected to continue in next year. While speaking on the same, Singh further said, "Majorly the layoffs have been experienced in the last quarter of 2022. They are inflicting a significant impact on other sectors, especially tech and social networking companies. The continuance of this layoff trend in 2023 and its subsequent impact on the hiring sector cannot be ruled out. However, we are hopeful that we shall successfully overcome these challenges."

Image: PTI/ Representative