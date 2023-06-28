Shalby Surges Nearly 8%, Hits 52-week High On Signing Franchise Deal With Ranchi Hospital

Shares of Shalby Ltd. soared for the third straight session and rose nearly 8 per cent, intraday, after the company signed an agreement with Divine Super Specialty Hospital for setting up a Franchise‐Owned Shalby‐Managed (FOSM) hospital in Ranchi.

"We are pleased to announce that our Company, has signed an agreement with Divine Super Specialty Hospital Pvt. Ltd., a leading hospital in Ranchi having capacity of 60 beds, to establish a Franchise‐Owned Shalby‐Managed (FOSM) hospital in the region. This strategic collaboration marks an important milestone in our franchise business plans and signifies our commitment to delivering quality healthcare services to the people of in and around Ranchi," said the company in an exchange filing.

The multi-speciality hospital chain said it will share its expertise and resources for the smooth functioning of the hospital.

"As per the terms of the Agreement, Shalby Limited will provide their expertise, operational guidance, specialist doctor services, supply chain and Learning & Development Support to facilitate the establishment and smooth functioning of the hospital. Divine Super Specialty Hospital Private Limited (Franchisee) will be responsible for the day‐to‐day operations of the hospital," the company said.

"This collaboration aligns with our long‐term vision of expanding our presence and making quality healthcare accessible to a wider population. We are confident that Shalby Divine Super Specialty Hospital, Ranchi will contribute significantly to the healthcare ecosystem of the region, offering comprehensive and advanced medical facilities," it added.

As of 11:54 am, shares of Shalby were trading at Rs 174, 3.69 per cent higher than the previous day's close of Rs 167.80 on the BSE, outperforming the Sensex which hit a record high on Wednesday.