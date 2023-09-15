Share Market Hits New High As Sensex, Nifty Open Strong On FPI Inflows, Global Cues

Stock market in India: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit fresh highs on Friday. The surge has mostly been caused by consistent FPI inflows as well as strong cues from the US markets. Sensex and Nifty had also reached fresh highs during the Thursday session. At the opening bell on Friday, Sensex reached its fresh all-time high of 67,774.46, while Nifty was at record high of 20,173.15 points.

At around 10:56 am, Sensex was trading at a more subdued 67,694.42 points, up 0.26 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty was trading at 20,157.20, up 0.27 per cent.

According to NSE’s data, sectoral indices Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Healthcare, Nifty Private Bank, and Nifty Consumer Durables were trading in green, while Nifty FMCG, Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, and Nifty Oil and Gas were in red.

“Even though the undercurrent of the market is bullish the high valuations and new risks like surging crude and rising dollar index can impact the market negatively,” an ANI report cited VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, as saying. Vijayakumar added that brent crude at $94 was a major macro worry which the market could not ignore for long.

In the past month, Sensex and Nifty added more than 3 per cent each as India witnessed firm economic growth of 7.8 per cent in Q1 of FY24.

(With ANI Inputs)