Share Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty End Flat; Rupee Weakens Against Dollar

Share Market Highlights August 30: Markets ended flat on Wednesday after a strong start at the beginning of the session. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, both, ended 0.02 per cent higher. Rupee also weakened for the second day on Wednesday as US Dollar demand from importers and equity-related outflows pressured the domestic unit despite lower US treasury yields and softness in the Dollar.

Share Market LIVE, Sensex, Nifty

Image: Unsplash

15:17 IST, August 30th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Bank Nifty falls over 500 points

Bank Nifty fell over 500 points during the trading session on Wednesday, while Nifty50 was trading below 19,350.

15:17 IST, August 30th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Sensex falls around 400 points below day-high

At 3:12 pm, Sensex had fallen nearly 400 points from the day high trading price of 65,458.70.

12:54 IST, August 30th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Zomato shares further up

The shares of Zomato continued their upward trend, trading at 99.07 at 12.53 pm, up 4.67 per cent.

12:54 IST, August 30th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Tata Steel up by 2.38%

At 12:50 pm, the shares of Tata Steel were up by 2.38 per cent, trading at 122.40.

12:19 IST, August 30th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Adani Enterprises up by 1.12%

At 12:18 pm, the shares of Adani Enterprises were trading at 2,533.75 at an increase of 1.12 per cent.

11:48 IST, August 30th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Zomato up 4.01%

The shares of food aggregator Zomato were trading at 98.45 at 11:40 am, marking an uptick of 4.01 per cent from the Tuesday closing of 94.65. This has come after the news of a block deal where 1.17 per cent stake in Zomato was sold by an unknown seller. 

10:27 IST, August 30th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Rupee up 7 paise against US Dollar

The Rupee rose by 7 paise to 82.73 against the US Dollar on Wednesday amid a positive sentiment in equity markets. Rising crude oil prices and strengthening dollar, however, weighed on the Indian currency, according to forex traders. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened stronger at 82.67 and hit the level of 82.74 against the greenback.
 

10:00 IST, August 30th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex open in green

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.40 per cent at 19,419.25 at the opening bell, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.41 per cent to 65,336.02.

10:00 IST, August 30th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Rupee set to rise against US Dollar

The Indian rupee is expected to advance on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected US job openings prompted a decline in the US Dollar index and Treasury yields. Non-deliverable forwards indicate Rupee will open at around 82.60 to the Dollar compared with its previous close of 82.7050.

(With Agency Inputs)

