Share Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty End Flat; Rupee Weakens Against Dollar

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Bank Nifty fell over 500 points during the trading session on Wednesday, while Nifty50 was trading below 19,350.
At 3:12 pm, Sensex had fallen nearly 400 points from the day high trading price of 65,458.70.
The shares of Zomato continued their upward trend, trading at 99.07 at 12.53 pm, up 4.67 per cent.
At 12:50 pm, the shares of Tata Steel were up by 2.38 per cent, trading at 122.40.
At 12:18 pm, the shares of Adani Enterprises were trading at 2,533.75 at an increase of 1.12 per cent.
The shares of food aggregator Zomato were trading at 98.45 at 11:40 am, marking an uptick of 4.01 per cent from the Tuesday closing of 94.65. This has come after the news of a block deal where 1.17 per cent stake in Zomato was sold by an unknown seller.
The Rupee rose by 7 paise to 82.73 against the US Dollar on Wednesday amid a positive sentiment in equity markets. Rising crude oil prices and strengthening dollar, however, weighed on the Indian currency, according to forex traders. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened stronger at 82.67 and hit the level of 82.74 against the greenback.
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.40 per cent at 19,419.25 at the opening bell, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.41 per cent to 65,336.02.
The Indian rupee is expected to advance on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected US job openings prompted a decline in the US Dollar index and Treasury yields. Non-deliverable forwards indicate Rupee will open at around 82.60 to the Dollar compared with its previous close of 82.7050.
(With Agency Inputs)