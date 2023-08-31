Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Rupee ended weaker at 82.7850 per Dollar on Thursday, versus its previous close of 82.7325. For the month, the currency recorded a decline of 0.66 per cent.
The Nifty 50 closed down 0.48 per cent at 19,253.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex finished 0.39 per cent lower at 64,831.41.
Torrent Pharma stock slips in trade, falls nearly 5 per cent
At around 2 pm, the shares of Adani Enterprises were trading at 2,444.95, down 2.73 per cent, after a report by George Soros-backed OCCRP alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group.
The stock price of Maruti Suzuki crossed 10,000 mark again, with shares trading at 52-week high. The shares soared nearly 2.60 per cent intraday to Rs 10,049 on NSE.
The stocks of Adani Group have plummeted as much as 4 per cent on the back of fresh allegations made by George Soros-funded OCCRP. Read here
The Indian Rupee slightly increased by 1 paise to reach 82.62 against the US Dollar in early trading on Thursday. This rise was influenced by a positive trend in the local stock market. However, the Rupee was affected by factors such as foreign fund outflows and higher crude oil prices, as noted by forex traders. Read here
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.10 per cent at 19,365.80 at opening bell, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.15 per cent to 65,184.65.