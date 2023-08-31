Last Updated:

Share Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Snap 5-month Winning Streak, Down 0.4%

Share Market Highlights August 31: Market ended lower on Thursday and snapped a five-month winning streak, weighed down by the continued drop in financials and consumer stocks and as foreign investments moderated. Rupee declined in August as rising US Treasury yields boosted demand for the Dollar, but the local unit performed better than its Asian peers.

17:13 IST, August 31st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Rupee down 0.66%

Rupee ended weaker at 82.7850 per Dollar on Thursday, versus its previous close of 82.7325. For the month, the currency recorded a decline of 0.66 per cent.

17:13 IST, August 31st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty down by 0.4% at closing bell

The Nifty 50 closed down 0.48 per cent at 19,253.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex finished 0.39 per cent lower at 64,831.41.

14:38 IST, August 31st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Torrent Pharma down 5%

Torrent Pharma stock slips in trade, falls nearly 5 per cent

14:03 IST, August 31st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Adani Enterprises down 2.73%

At around 2 pm, the shares of Adani Enterprises were trading at 2,444.95, down 2.73 per cent, after a report by George Soros-backed OCCRP alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group.

13:15 IST, August 31st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Maruti Suzuki stock price crosses 10,000 mark again

The stock price of Maruti Suzuki crossed 10,000 mark again, with shares trading at 52-week high. The shares soared nearly 2.60 per cent intraday to Rs 10,049 on NSE.

13:04 IST, August 31st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Adani Group stocks plunge

The stocks of Adani Group have plummeted as much as 4 per cent on the back of fresh allegations made by George Soros-funded OCCRP. Read here

11:52 IST, August 31st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Rupee rises 1 paise

The Indian Rupee slightly increased by 1 paise to reach 82.62 against the US Dollar in early trading on Thursday. This rise was influenced by a positive trend in the local stock market. However, the Rupee was affected by factors such as foreign fund outflows and higher crude oil prices, as noted by forex traders. Read here

09:56 IST, August 31st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open in green

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.10 per cent at 19,365.80 at opening bell, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.15 per cent to 65,184.65.

