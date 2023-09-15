Share Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Close 0.4% Higher

Quick links:
At the closing bell, Sensex stood at 67,838.63, up 0.47 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty ended 0.44 per cent higher at 20,192.35.
Truck maker Ashok Leyland, on Friday, announced that it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UP Government for setting up a new integrated commercial vehicle bus manufacturing facility primarily focused on promoting electric vehicles (EV) in Uttar Pradesh. The stocks of the company rose as much as 2 per cent on the back of the deal, to hit an intraday high of Rs 183.50 per share. READ HERE
At around 2: 50 pm, BSE Sensex was trading at 67,814.31, up by 0.44 per cent.
At around 2:18 pm, the shares of Adani Green were trading at 1,003.40, up 1.99 per cent, after media reports said that TotalEnergies SE is in talks to invest Adani Green’s projects.
At around 1:40 pm, the shares of SpiceJet were trading at 39.33, up by 2.48 per cent.
The shares of pharmaceutical company Strides Pharma on Friday surged as much as 11.50 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 522.20 per share after its step down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Limited, Singapore, secured tentative approval for Dolutegravir 50 mg tablets from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA). READ HERE
At around 12:50 pm, the shares of Indigo were trading at 2,400.40, down by 2.64 per cent.
The shares of Tata Consumer Products were trading at 874.20, down by 1.16 per cent.
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit fresh highs on Friday. The surge has mostly been caused by consistent FPI inflows as well as strong cues from the US markets. Sensex and Nifty had also reached fresh highs during the Thursday session. At the opening bell on Friday, Sensex reached its fresh all-time high of 67,774.46, while Nifty was at record high of 20,173.15 points. READ HERE
At around 10:50 am, Stride Pharma was trading at 508.35, up by 8.52 per cent.
The Nifty 50 was up 0.22 per cent to 20,147.65 at 9:57 am, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.22 per cent to 67,660.52.
