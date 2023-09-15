Last Updated:

Share Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Close 0.4% Higher

Share Market Highlights September 15: Benchmark indexes Nifty 50 and Sensex hit new record highs for the second consecutive session on Friday, led by metals on strong China data and information technology (IT) stocks on improving US interest rate outlook. The market ended with the two indices recording an increase of more than 0.40 per cent.

India Business
 
| Written By
Business Desk
Share Market

Image: Republic

pointer
15:47 IST, September 15th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty end 0.4% higher

At the closing bell, Sensex stood at 67,838.63, up 0.47 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty ended 0.44 per cent higher at 20,192.35.

pointer
15:31 IST, September 15th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Ashok Leyland surges 2%

Truck maker Ashok Leyland, on Friday, announced that it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UP Government for setting up a new integrated commercial vehicle bus manufacturing facility primarily focused on promoting electric vehicles (EV) in Uttar Pradesh. The stocks of the company rose as much as 2 per cent on the back of the deal, to hit an intraday high of Rs 183.50 per share. READ HERE

pointer
14:52 IST, September 15th 2023
Sensex above 67,800

At around 2: 50 pm, BSE Sensex was trading at 67,814.31, up by 0.44 per cent.

pointer
14:20 IST, September 15th 2023
Adani Green up 1.99%

At around 2:18 pm, the shares of Adani Green were trading at 1,003.40, up 1.99 per cent, after media reports said that TotalEnergies SE is in talks to invest Adani Green’s projects.

pointer
13:43 IST, September 15th 2023
SpiceJet up 2.48%

At around 1:40 pm, the shares of SpiceJet were trading at 39.33, up by 2.48 per cent.

pointer
12:53 IST, September 15th 2023
Strides Pharma hits fresh 52-week high

The shares of pharmaceutical company Strides Pharma on Friday surged as much as 11.50 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 522.20 per share after its step down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Limited, Singapore, secured tentative approval for Dolutegravir 50 mg tablets from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA). READ HERE

pointer
12:53 IST, September 15th 2023
InterGlobe Aviation down 2.64%

At around 12:50 pm, the shares of Indigo were trading at 2,400.40, down by 2.64 per cent.

pointer
12:32 IST, September 15th 2023
Tata Consumer Products down 1.16%

The shares of Tata Consumer Products were trading at 874.20, down by 1.16 per cent. 

pointer
11:22 IST, September 15th 2023
Share Market hits new high

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit fresh highs on Friday. The surge has mostly been caused by consistent FPI inflows as well as strong cues from the US markets. Sensex and Nifty had also reached fresh highs during the Thursday session. At the opening bell on Friday, Sensex reached its fresh all-time high of 67,774.46, while Nifty was at record high of 20,173.15 points. READ HERE

pointer
10:52 IST, September 15th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Strides Pharma up 8.52%

At around 10:50 am, Stride Pharma was trading at 508.35, up by 8.52 per cent. 

pointer
10:19 IST, September 15th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Nifty 50, Sensex scale new highs

The Nifty 50 was up 0.22 per cent to 20,147.65 at 9:57 am, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.22 per cent to 67,660.52.

(With Agency Inputs)

COMMENT