Last Updated:

Share Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Close In Green

Share Market Highlights August 21: Indian shares opened marginally higher on Monday, aided by broad sectoral gains, in contrast to weakness in Asian equities on China's smaller-than-expected rate cut. All eyes remain on Jio Financial Services' listing on stock exchanges.

India Business
 
| Written By
Business Desk
Share market in India

Image: Pexels

pointer
15:36 IST, August 21st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty end session in green

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in green at the closing bell. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 65,216.09, having clocked an increase of 0.41 per cent during the session, while NSE's Nifty 50 recorded an increase of 0.43 per cent during the session to close at 19,393.60.

pointer
14:50 IST, August 21st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Indian shares rise on IT, financials

Indian shares rose on Monday, recovering from a dull start, as a rebound in IT and financial stocks outweighed the slide in Reliance Industries following spin-off Jio Financial's weak trading debut. The Nifty 50 index was up 0.50 per cent at 19,407.05 at 1:49 pm, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.51 per cent to 65,279.51. IT stocks were up over 1.2 per cent, rebounding from a 1.47 per cent tumble on Friday on worries about higher US interest rates.

pointer
13:51 IST, August 21st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Adani Ports shares up 2.63%

At around 1:45 pm, the shares of Adani Ports were trading at 857.85, at an increase of 2.63 per cent. On Sunday, GQG Partners raised its stake in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) to over 5 per cent. 

pointer
13:02 IST, August 21st 2023
Share Market LIVE: BHEL gets order worth approximately Rs 4,000 crore

BHEL has got an order worth approximately Rs 4,000 crore from Mahan Energen, a unit of Adani Power.

pointer
12:37 IST, August 21st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Asian currencies slip, stocks mixed

Asian currencies edged lower, while stocks were mixed on Monday after China surprised markets with a modest cut in lending rates, while Thailand's economy grew at a much slower-than-expected pace. The Indonesian rupiah led losses in the region, depreciating 0.3 per cent, while the Malaysian and Singaporean currencies fell marginally. Bucking the trend, the Thai baht appreciated 0.4 per cent, posting its best day since July 27, even as growth moderated in the second quarter. China's stocks and currency lost 0.5 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, after its central bank trimmed its one-year benchmark lending rate by 10 basis points and left its five-year rate unmoved, a surprise to analysts who had expected cuts of 15 basis points to both.

pointer
11:52 IST, August 21st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Adani Enterprises up 1.83%

Shares of Adani Enterprises were trading at 2624.35, up by 1.83 per cent.

pointer
11:50 IST, August 21st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Crypto market remains stable after steep fall

Despite the sharp fall last week, the crypto market stabilised and was rangebound over the weekend. The global crypto market capitalisation is currently $1.1 trillion, up 0.5 per cent in the last 24 hours. Read here

pointer
11:28 IST, August 21st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Rupee gains 5 Paise against US Dollar

The Rupee bounced back from its record-low levels, strengthening by 5 paise to reach Rs 83.05 against the Dollar in early trading on Monday. The upward movement was attributed to a positive trend in the domestic stock market. Currency analysts said that the Rupee might exhibit a downward bias due to global market risk aversion and a strengthening Dollar. Read here

pointer
10:48 IST, August 21st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Reliance Industries Ltd down 1.32%

The shares of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) were trading at 2523, down 1.32 per cent around 10:45 am, after its financial arm Jio Financial Services was listed on NSE and BSE on Monday morning. 

pointer
10:22 IST, August 21st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Jio Financial Services hits lower circuit

Jio Financial Services hits lower circuit minutes after listing on bourses

pointer
10:22 IST, August 21st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Jio Financial Services lists on BSE, NSE

Jio Financial Services, the financial arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited, has been listed on Nifty and Sensex, at Rs 262 and Rs 265 respectively. Read here

pointer
09:56 IST, August 21st 2023
Share Market LIVE: FPI buying in Indian shares falls in first half of August

Foreign portfolio investors' (FPIs) purchases of Indian shares fell to a five-month low in the first half of August, amid declines in domestic and global equities due to rising interest rate concerns in the US and worries over China's economy.

FPIs bought shares worth Rs 737 crore on a net basis in the first half of August, data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) showed on Monday.

pointer
09:56 IST, August 21st 2023
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty up in early trade

Benchmark indices were trading in green in early trade. While, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.18 per cent to 65,066.25, the Nifty 50 index was up 0.18 per cent at 19,346.50. 

(With agency inputs)

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND