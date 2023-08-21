Quick links:
Image: Pexels
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in green at the closing bell. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 65,216.09, having clocked an increase of 0.41 per cent during the session, while NSE's Nifty 50 recorded an increase of 0.43 per cent during the session to close at 19,393.60.
Indian shares rose on Monday, recovering from a dull start, as a rebound in IT and financial stocks outweighed the slide in Reliance Industries following spin-off Jio Financial's weak trading debut. The Nifty 50 index was up 0.50 per cent at 19,407.05 at 1:49 pm, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.51 per cent to 65,279.51. IT stocks were up over 1.2 per cent, rebounding from a 1.47 per cent tumble on Friday on worries about higher US interest rates.
At around 1:45 pm, the shares of Adani Ports were trading at 857.85, at an increase of 2.63 per cent. On Sunday, GQG Partners raised its stake in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) to over 5 per cent.
BHEL has got an order worth approximately Rs 4,000 crore from Mahan Energen, a unit of Adani Power.
Asian currencies edged lower, while stocks were mixed on Monday after China surprised markets with a modest cut in lending rates, while Thailand's economy grew at a much slower-than-expected pace. The Indonesian rupiah led losses in the region, depreciating 0.3 per cent, while the Malaysian and Singaporean currencies fell marginally. Bucking the trend, the Thai baht appreciated 0.4 per cent, posting its best day since July 27, even as growth moderated in the second quarter. China's stocks and currency lost 0.5 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, after its central bank trimmed its one-year benchmark lending rate by 10 basis points and left its five-year rate unmoved, a surprise to analysts who had expected cuts of 15 basis points to both.
Shares of Adani Enterprises were trading at 2624.35, up by 1.83 per cent.
Despite the sharp fall last week, the crypto market stabilised and was rangebound over the weekend. The global crypto market capitalisation is currently $1.1 trillion, up 0.5 per cent in the last 24 hours. Read here
The Rupee bounced back from its record-low levels, strengthening by 5 paise to reach Rs 83.05 against the Dollar in early trading on Monday. The upward movement was attributed to a positive trend in the domestic stock market. Currency analysts said that the Rupee might exhibit a downward bias due to global market risk aversion and a strengthening Dollar. Read here
The shares of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) were trading at 2523, down 1.32 per cent around 10:45 am, after its financial arm Jio Financial Services was listed on NSE and BSE on Monday morning.
Jio Financial Services hits lower circuit minutes after listing on bourses
Jio Financial Services, the financial arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited, has been listed on Nifty and Sensex, at Rs 262 and Rs 265 respectively. Read here
Foreign portfolio investors' (FPIs) purchases of Indian shares fell to a five-month low in the first half of August, amid declines in domestic and global equities due to rising interest rate concerns in the US and worries over China's economy.
FPIs bought shares worth Rs 737 crore on a net basis in the first half of August, data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) showed on Monday.
Benchmark indices were trading in green in early trade. While, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.18 per cent to 65,066.25, the Nifty 50 index was up 0.18 per cent at 19,346.50.
