Asian currencies edged lower, while stocks were mixed on Monday after China surprised markets with a modest cut in lending rates, while Thailand's economy grew at a much slower-than-expected pace. The Indonesian rupiah led losses in the region, depreciating 0.3 per cent, while the Malaysian and Singaporean currencies fell marginally. Bucking the trend, the Thai baht appreciated 0.4 per cent, posting its best day since July 27, even as growth moderated in the second quarter. China's stocks and currency lost 0.5 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, after its central bank trimmed its one-year benchmark lending rate by 10 basis points and left its five-year rate unmoved, a surprise to analysts who had expected cuts of 15 basis points to both.