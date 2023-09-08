Quick links:
The rupee closed at 82.9450 against the US Dollar compared with 83.21 in the previous session. Despite the strength on Friday, the rupee posted a weekly decline of 0.27 per cent.
The Nifty 50 index ended up 0.47 per cent at 19,819.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.5 per cent to 66,599.
Elevated oil prices pose a challenge to the Indian rupee, and a sustained increase could push the currency to record lows against the US dollar, the head of global foreign exchange at Jefferies told Reuters. Read here
Nifty Bank is trading at 45,135.90, clocking an increase of 0.57 per cent.
At 1:25 pm, the shares of Tata Powere were up by 2.69 per cent, trading at 270.70.
At around 12 pm, the shares of Landmark Cars were trading at 770.55, up by 6.26 per cent
At 11:20 am, the shares of Cochin Shipyard were trading at 1,218.50, up by 6.31 per cent.
The shares of Mazagon Dock were trading at 2,326.85 on Friday morning, marking an increase of 11.45 per cent from Thursday's closing price of 2,087.75.
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.2 per cent at 19,766 by 9:21 am, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.2 per cent to 66,396.
