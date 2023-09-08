Last Updated:

Share Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Close 0.5% Higher; Rupee Ends Stronger

Share Market Highlights September 8: Indian shares rose to a six-week high on Friday, led by gains in energy stocks, to log their best week in over two months, diverging from muted global markets. Meanwhile, Rupee gained on Friday on likely help from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) but registered a weekly decline.

16:29 IST, September 8th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Rupee ends stronger

The rupee closed at 82.9450 against the US Dollar compared with 83.21 in the previous session. Despite the strength on Friday, the rupee posted a weekly decline of 0.27 per cent.

16:29 IST, September 8th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty end higher

The Nifty 50 index ended up 0.47 per cent at 19,819.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.5 per cent to 66,599.

15:23 IST, September 8th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Rupee may shift to 83-85/Dollar if oil price sticks up

Elevated oil prices pose a challenge to the Indian rupee, and a sustained increase could push the currency to record lows against the US dollar, the head of global foreign exchange at Jefferies told Reuters. Read here

13:29 IST, September 8th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Nifty Bank up 0.57%

Nifty Bank is trading at 45,135.90, clocking an increase of 0.57 per cent.

13:29 IST, September 8th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Tata Power shares up 2.69%

At 1:25 pm, the shares of Tata Powere were up by 2.69 per cent, trading at 270.70.

12:04 IST, September 8th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Shares of Landmark Cars up 6.26%

At around 12 pm, the shares of Landmark Cars were trading at 770.55, up by 6.26 per cent

11:21 IST, September 8th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Cochin Shipyard shares up 6.31%

At 11:20 am, the shares of Cochin Shipyard were trading at 1,218.50, up by 6.31 per cent. 

10:09 IST, September 8th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Mazagon Dock stock rallies

The shares of Mazagon Dock were trading at 2,326.85 on Friday morning, marking an increase of 11.45 per cent from Thursday's closing price of 2,087.75.

09:51 IST, September 8th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty up 0.2% at opening bell

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.2 per cent at 19,766 by 9:21 am, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.2 per cent to 66,396.

