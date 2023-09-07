Last Updated:

Share Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty End Session In Green, Up Nearly 0.6%

Share Market Highlights September 7: Markets had a subdued start on Thursday morning, but made up for it during the day as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back to close in green.

India Business
 
| Written By
Business Desk
Share market

Image: Pexels

pointer
16:04 IST, September 7th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty up nearly 0.6% at close

At the closing bell on Thursday, Sensex was trading at 66,265.56, up 0.58 per cent, while Nifty 50 was up 0.59%, trading at 19,727.05.

pointer
15:30 IST, September 7th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Why Hitachi Energy’s stock rose nearly 5%

Hitachi Energy India's stock witnessed a significant upswing, surging by as much as 4.60 per cent, to hit an intraday high of Rs 4,539.40 per share. The rise in the stock comes on the back of the company's contract win from Ayana Renewable Power, an independent power producer. Read here

pointer
14:10 IST, September 7th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Nifty 50 up 0.23%

Nifty 50 was trading at 19,657.00 at around 2:09 pm, up 0.23 per cent.

pointer
14:10 IST, September 7th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Sensex up 0.25%

At 2:08 pm, Sensex was trading at 66,042.95, up 0.25 per cent. 

pointer
13:38 IST, September 7th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Nazara Tech down 1.31%

At around 1:35 pm, the shares of Nazara Technologies were trading at 870.65, down by 1.31 per cent.

pointer
12:09 IST, September 7th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Cochin Shipyard shares surge 20%

Shares of ship builder Cochin Shipyard surged as much as 20 per cent to hit record high of Rs 1,146 on the BSE after the company in its annual report highlighted about the strong order book going ahead. Read here

pointer
11:53 IST, September 7th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Strides Pharma stock surges almost 6%

Pharmaceutical company Strides Pharma's stock surged nearly 6 per cent on Thursday, reaching an intraday high of Rs 485.50 per share. The stocks soared due to an announcement regarding the company's internal restructuring. Read here

pointer
11:46 IST, September 7th 2023
Share Market LIVE: PGHH up 1.99%

The shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd (PGHH) were trading at 16,699 at 11:45 am, marking an increase of 325.75 points or 1.99 per cent from the previous closing price of 16,373.25.

pointer
11:14 IST, September 7th 2023
Share Market LIVE: L&T shares up 1.9%

The shares of L&T were trading at 2,782.60 at 11:13 am, up 1.9 per cent. The shares stood at 2,730.60 at the close of the previous session. 

pointer
10:37 IST, September 7th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.15

The Indian Rupee has dropped by 2 paise to reach its lowest level of 83.15 against the US Dollar. This decline is attributed to the strength of the US Dollar and rising crude oil prices. Foreign investors have been selling off equities in recent sessions, contributing to the pressure on the Indian currency. Read here

pointer
09:56 IST, September 7th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex marginally down

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.05 per cent at 19,600.55 at the opening bell, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.07 per cent to 65,834.97.

COMMENT