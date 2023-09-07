Share Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty End Session In Green, Up Nearly 0.6%

Quick links:
At the closing bell on Thursday, Sensex was trading at 66,265.56, up 0.58 per cent, while Nifty 50 was up 0.59%, trading at 19,727.05.
Hitachi Energy India's stock witnessed a significant upswing, surging by as much as 4.60 per cent, to hit an intraday high of Rs 4,539.40 per share. The rise in the stock comes on the back of the company's contract win from Ayana Renewable Power, an independent power producer.
Nifty 50 was trading at 19,657.00 at around 2:09 pm, up 0.23 per cent.
At 2:08 pm, Sensex was trading at 66,042.95, up 0.25 per cent.
At around 1:35 pm, the shares of Nazara Technologies were trading at 870.65, down by 1.31 per cent.
Shares of ship builder Cochin Shipyard surged as much as 20 per cent to hit record high of Rs 1,146 on the BSE after the company in its annual report highlighted about the strong order book going ahead.
Pharmaceutical company Strides Pharma's stock surged nearly 6 per cent on Thursday, reaching an intraday high of Rs 485.50 per share. The stocks soared due to an announcement regarding the company's internal restructuring.
The shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd (PGHH) were trading at 16,699 at 11:45 am, marking an increase of 325.75 points or 1.99 per cent from the previous closing price of 16,373.25.
The shares of L&T were trading at 2,782.60 at 11:13 am, up 1.9 per cent. The shares stood at 2,730.60 at the close of the previous session.
The Indian Rupee has dropped by 2 paise to reach its lowest level of 83.15 against the US Dollar. This decline is attributed to the strength of the US Dollar and rising crude oil prices. Foreign investors have been selling off equities in recent sessions, contributing to the pressure on the Indian currency.
The Nifty 50 index was down 0.05 per cent at 19,600.55 at the opening bell, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.07 per cent to 65,834.97.