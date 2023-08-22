Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recorded an upward change of merely 0.01 per cent at the closing bell. While Sensex closed at 65,220.03, Nifty ended the session at 19,396.45.
The shares of state-run BHEL were trading at an increase of 9.62 per cent at 110.55 at 2:50 pm on Tuesday.
The Rupee rebounded from its previous all-time lows, strengthening by 7 paise to reach 83.06 against the US Dollar during early trade on Tuesday. This shift was attributed to the retreat of the American currency from its elevated levels. Forex traders said that the Rupee was experiencing a confined trading range due to foreign investors' selling pressure, which dampened market sentiment. Read here
After a significant decline in BTC in the last few days, Bitcoin’s price is just managing to keep up above the $26k mark, and the market seems to have found psychological support just over the 1 trillion dollar market capitalisation.
Furthermore, the crypto and fear index continues to remain in the fear zone with a score of 37/100.
Shares of Adani Enterprises surged over 3 per cent on Tuesday after the billionaire-led promoter group, headed by Gautam Adani, raised its stake in the company's flagship entity. The stock rose 3.10 per cent, reaching Rs 2,720.65 on the BSE. It rose by 3 per cent to Rs 2,721 on the NSE. Read here
At 11:45 am, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued recording only a marginal upward movement. While Sensex was trading at 65,305.73, marking an incease of 0.14 per cent, Nifty 50 was at 19,423.25, recording an increase of 0.15 per cent.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Aeroflex Industries will open from August 22 to August 24, 2023. The company plans to list its shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), with a face value of Rs 2 per share and a price range of Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share. Read here
Shares of Jio Financial Services (JFS), part of Reliance Industries, fell a maximum of 5 per cent for a second straight day on Tuesday as passive funds continued selling ahead of the stock exiting the benchmark indexes. JFS shares fell limit-down to 236.45 rupees per share. They opened at 262 rupees in their trading debut on Monday and fell 5 per cent.
While Nifty 50 index was up 0.08 per cent at 19,409.30 in early trade, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.06 per cent to 65,252.86.
Rupee is likely to open little changed on Tuesday on the back of a recovery in the Chinese yuan and other Asian currencies despite a further rise in US yields.
(With agency inputs)