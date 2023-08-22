Last Updated:

Share Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Close Session With 0.01% Change

Share Market Highlights August 22: Markets closed little changed on Tuesday. At the closing bell, Nifty 50 index was up 0.01 per cent at 19,396.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.01 per cent to 65,220.03.

15:43 IST, August 22nd 2023
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty ring closing bell with 0.01% increase

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recorded an upward change of merely 0.01 per cent at the closing bell. While Sensex closed at 65,220.03, Nifty ended the session at 19,396.45.

14:53 IST, August 22nd 2023
Share Market LIVE: BHEL stock up 9.62%

The shares of state-run BHEL were trading at an increase of 9.62 per cent at 110.55 at 2:50 pm on Tuesday.

14:11 IST, August 22nd 2023
Share Market LIVE: Rupee rises 7 paise to 83.06 against US Dollar

The Rupee rebounded from its previous all-time lows, strengthening by 7 paise to reach 83.06 against the US Dollar during early trade on Tuesday. This shift was attributed to the retreat of the American currency from its elevated levels. Forex traders said that the Rupee was experiencing a confined trading range due to foreign investors' selling pressure, which dampened market sentiment. Read here

12:54 IST, August 22nd 2023
Share Market LIVE: Volatility persists in crypto market, Bitcoin manages to maintain $26,000 level

After a significant decline in BTC in the last few days, Bitcoin’s price is just managing to keep up above the $26k mark, and the market seems to have found psychological support just over the 1 trillion dollar market capitalisation.

Furthermore, the crypto and fear index continues to remain in the fear zone with a score of 37/100.

12:14 IST, August 22nd 2023
Share Market LIVE: Adani Enterprises shares up 3%

Shares of Adani Enterprises surged over 3 per cent on Tuesday after the billionaire-led promoter group, headed by Gautam Adani, raised its stake in the company's flagship entity. The stock rose 3.10 per cent, reaching Rs 2,720.65 on the BSE. It rose by 3 per cent to Rs 2,721 on the NSE. Read here

11:47 IST, August 22nd 2023
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty continue marginal upward movement

At 11:45 am, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued recording only a marginal upward movement. While Sensex was trading at 65,305.73, marking an incease of 0.14 per cent, Nifty 50 was at 19,423.25, recording an increase of 0.15 per cent.

11:47 IST, August 22nd 2023
Share Market LIVE Updates: Aeroflex Industries IPO opens today

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aeroflex Industries will open from August 22 to August 24, 2023. The company plans to list its shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), with a face value of Rs 2 per share and a price range of Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share. Read here

10:38 IST, August 22nd 2023
Share Market LIVE: Jio Financial Services slides 5% again

Shares of Jio Financial Services (JFS), part of Reliance Industries, fell a maximum of 5 per cent for a second straight day on Tuesday as passive funds continued selling ahead of the stock exiting the benchmark indexes. JFS shares fell limit-down to 236.45 rupees per share. They opened at 262 rupees in their trading debut on Monday and fell 5 per cent.

10:00 IST, August 22nd 2023
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty little changed in early trade

While Nifty 50 index was up 0.08 per cent at 19,409.30 in early trade, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.06 per cent to 65,252.86.

10:00 IST, August 22nd 2023
Share Market LIVE: Rupee to have steady opening

Rupee is likely to open little changed on Tuesday on the back of a recovery in the Chinese yuan and other Asian currencies despite a further rise in US yields.

(With agency inputs)

