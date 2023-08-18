Share Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty In Red At Closing Bell

Quick links:
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 recorded a volatile session on Friday, ending in red. While Sensex closed at 64,948.66 at a decline of 0.31 per cent, Nifty closed at 19,310.15, witnessing a decline of 0.28 per cent.
All 10 listed companies under the Adani Group are trading in green on Friday, BSE and NSE data around 3.25 pm showed.
Pyramid Technoplast's share sale vial initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription from today, August 18 and was nearly fully booked within hours of opening, data from stock exchanges showed. Read here
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was trading at 2,567.55 at an increase of 1.40 per cent on Friday.
Shares of Adani Green Energy rose as much as 10 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,025 after its subsidiary Mundra Solar Energy Limited (MSEL) received the commercial operational date (COD) certificate from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for beginning manufacturing plant located at Mundra in Gujarat. Read here
Sensex was trading at 64,801.87 at a decline of 0.54 per cent on Friday around 1:45 pm, while Nifty 50 was down 0.47 per cent at 19,274.15.
The shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were trading at 3,372.00 on Friday, having witnessed a decline of 2.02 per cent from its closing price of 3,441.35 in the previous session.
The shares of Adani Power rallied on Friday, trading at 306.40 on Friday, recording an increase of 6.95 per cent. The shares closed at 286.50 on Thursday.
Japan's Nikkei share average posted its biggest weekly loss in eight months on Friday, as it fell for a third session amid lingering concerns about China's economic outlook and fears for rising yields. The Nikkei lost 3.1 per cent for the week, its biggest weekly decline since the week ended Decemeber 23. For the day, the index fell 0.55 per cent to close at 31,450.76 in its third straight losing session.
Vodafone Idea continued its downward trend, trading at 7.58 at a decline of 2.07% on Friday. The share had closed at 7.74 in previous session.
Adani Enterprises Limited's shares were trading at 2,546.35 on Friday, at an increase of 2.69 per cent.
The shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd were on Friday trading at 2,424.90, at a decline of 1.43 per cent. Earlier this week, IndiGo promoter Shobha Gangwal, wife of company co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, sold a nearly 2.9 per cent stake in the company for around Rs 2,800 crore through open market transactions.
BSE index Sensex declined to 64,840.75 at 11 am, down from 64,864.29 at 9:15 am. Meanwhile, NSE's Nifty 50 was trading at 19,272.76 at 11 am, down from 19,296.90 in early trade.
The shares of Concord Biotech debuted on BSE and NSE at a list price of Rs 900.05 a piece, at a premium of over 21 per cent in comparison to the issue price.
Rupee rises 7 paise to 83.02 against US Dollar in early trade.
Share market in India opened lower on Friday amid an overnight slide in US equities on rate concerns and choppiness in Asian equities on deflation and demand worries in China. The Nifty 50 index was down 0.35 per cent at 19,296.90 while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.44 per cent to 64,864.29 in early trade.
