Share Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty In Red At Closing Bell

Japan's Nikkei share average posted its biggest weekly loss in eight months on Friday, as it fell for a third session amid lingering concerns about China's economic outlook and fears for rising yields. The Nikkei lost 3.1 per cent for the week, its biggest weekly decline since the week ended Decemeber 23. For the day, the index fell 0.55 per cent to close at 31,450.76 in its third straight losing session.