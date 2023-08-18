Last Updated:

Share Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty In Red At Closing Bell

Share Market Highlights August 18: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower again on Friday, amid an overnight slide in US equities on rate concerns and choppiness in Asian equities on deflation and demand worries in China. Meanwhile, Rupee opened higher against the US Dollar in early trade, after having closed at record low at closing bell on Thursday.

15:42 IST, August 18th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty end in red at closing bell

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 recorded a volatile session on Friday, ending in red. While Sensex closed at 64,948.66 at a decline of 0.31 per cent, Nifty closed at 19,310.15, witnessing a decline of 0.28 per cent.

15:26 IST, August 18th 2023
Share Market LIVE: All Adani Group listed companies in green

All 10 listed companies under the Adani Group are trading in green on Friday, BSE and NSE data around 3.25 pm showed.

15:21 IST, August 18th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Pyramid Technoplast IPO subscribed 82% within hours

Pyramid Technoplast's share sale vial initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription from today, August 18 and was nearly fully booked within hours of opening, data from stock exchanges showed. Read here

14:22 IST, August 18th 2023
Share Market LIVE: RIL up by 1.40%

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was trading at 2,567.55 at an increase of 1.40 per cent on Friday.

13:57 IST, August 18th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Adani Green Energy shares surge 10%

Shares of Adani Green Energy rose as much as 10 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,025 after its subsidiary Mundra Solar Energy Limited (MSEL) received the commercial operational date (COD) certificate from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for beginning manufacturing plant located at Mundra in Gujarat. Read here

13:55 IST, August 18th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty down nearly 0.5%

Sensex was trading at 64,801.87 at a decline of 0.54 per cent on Friday around 1:45 pm, while Nifty 50 was down 0.47 per cent at 19,274.15.

12:48 IST, August 18th 2023
Share Market LIVE: TCS declines 2.02%

The shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were trading at 3,372.00 on Friday, having witnessed a decline of 2.02 per cent from its closing price of 3,441.35 in the previous session.

12:48 IST, August 18th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Adani Power shares rally

The shares of Adani Power rallied on Friday, trading at 306.40 on Friday, recording an increase of 6.95 per cent. The shares closed at 286.50 on Thursday.

12:37 IST, August 18th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Japan's Nikkei posts biggest weekly loss in 8 months

Japan's Nikkei share average posted its biggest weekly loss in eight months on Friday, as it fell for a third session amid lingering concerns about China's economic outlook and fears for rising yields. The Nikkei lost 3.1 per cent for the week, its biggest weekly decline since the week ended Decemeber 23. For the day, the index fell 0.55 per cent to close at 31,450.76 in its third straight losing session.

11:54 IST, August 18th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Vodafone Idea continues downward trend

Vodafone Idea continued its downward trend, trading at 7.58 at a decline of 2.07% on Friday. The share had closed at 7.74 in previous session.

11:40 IST, August 18th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Adani Enterprises shares up 2.69%

Adani Enterprises Limited's shares were trading at 2,546.35 on Friday, at an increase of 2.69 per cent. 

11:27 IST, August 18th 2023
Share Market LIVE: IndiGo shares down 1.43%

The shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd were on Friday trading at 2,424.90, at a decline of 1.43 per cent. Earlier this week, IndiGo promoter Shobha Gangwal, wife of company co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, sold a nearly 2.9 per cent stake in the company for around Rs 2,800 crore through open market transactions.

11:12 IST, August 18th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 slip further

BSE index Sensex declined to 64,840.75 at 11 am, down from 64,864.29 at 9:15 am. Meanwhile, NSE's Nifty 50 was trading at 19,272.76 at 11 am, down from 19,296.90 in early trade.

10:41 IST, August 18th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Concord Biotech lists at 21% premium

The shares of Concord Biotech debuted on BSE and NSE at a list price of Rs 900.05 a piece, at a premium of over 21 per cent in comparison to the issue price. 

09:55 IST, August 18th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Rupee up against US Dollar

Rupee rises 7 paise to 83.02 against US Dollar in early trade.

09:55 IST, August 18th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open in red on global cues

Share market in India opened lower on Friday amid an overnight slide in US equities on rate concerns and choppiness in Asian equities on deflation and demand worries in China. The Nifty 50 index was down 0.35 per cent at 19,296.90 while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.44 per cent to 64,864.29 in early trade. 

(With agency inputs)

