Shares Of CIE Automotive Hit Record High After Profit Rose 60% In June Quarter

CIE Automotive's shares rose over 9 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 579.75 after reporting a 60 per cent rise in the second quarter profit. The rise in profit was led by growth in the Indian and European markets.

The unit of Spain's CIE Automotive reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 302 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared to Rs 189 crore a year ago, marking an increase of 60 per cent.

Growth in European business

The auto components supplier's European business grew 5.3 per cent year-on-year and constituted about 49 per cent of its consolidated segmental revenue for the quarter. It outperformed the Indian business, which rose 4.8 per cent.

The company's Indian business accounted for about 61 per cent of the total sales. The European segment accounted for the remaining sales.

CIE Automotive's revenue climbed 4.7 per cent to Rs 2,320 crore, while its expenses were up by 3.5 per cent.

It caters to Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Volkswagen. Mahindra divested its entire stake in the company earlier this quarter, which led to the company changing its name from Mahindra CIE Automotive to CIE Automotive India.

Shares of CIE Automotive were trading at Rs 544.85 as of 11:30 am, 2.73 per cent higher than the previous close of Rs 530.35.

(With Reuters inputs)