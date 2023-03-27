Sharp Rise In Property Sales; Over One Lakh Units Sold Till March, Says Anarock

The bull run in the Indian property market continued in the first quarter of the year despite global economic challenges, including layoffs by numerous large and small corporations.

With about 1,13,770 units sold in Q1 2023 throughout the top 7 cities, quarterly housing sales reached an all-time high in the previous ten years, according to the most recent ANAROCK Research statistics.

Compared to the approximately 99,550 units sold in Q1 2022, this is a 14% annual increase.

Almost 48% of the total sales in the top 7 cities were generated by the two largest western markets, MMR and Pune, with Pune experiencing an increase of over 42% on an annual basis.

In addition to breaking the one lakh milestone, new releases in the top 7 cities increased by 23% annually, from 89,140 units in Q1 2022 to over 1,09,570 units in Q1 2023.

It's interesting to note that MMR and Pune once more experienced the highest levels of new supply, accounting for 52% of all new releases in the top 7 cities. The annual gains in fresh supply in the two cities were 58% and 34%, respectively.

By the conclusion of Q1 2023, the available inventory in the top 7 cities was practically identical at 6.27 lakh units despite spiralling new launches in this and the preceding quarter. In the top 7 cities, unsold stock fell by 1% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Among the leading cities, NCR experienced a 22% reduction in its unsold stock during the first quarter of 2023.

Anuj Puri, Chairman of the ANAROCK Group, commented on the matter, saying,”The residential market’s winning streak continued in the first quarter of 2023 with housing sales in top cities breaching the previous high of Q1 2022. The quarter has recorded the highest ever sales in the last decade amid significant rise in demand for high-ticket priced homes (>INR 1.5 cr).”

“However, emerging headwinds could pose a challenge in the short-term,” said Puri, adding, “persistent inflation concerns along with another possible rate hike by the RBI in the near future could dent the housing market’s growth trajectory in the upcoming two quarters. Once the dust of the ongoing economic disruptions settles, it is likely to regain again, backed by a rise in homeownership sentiment,” he added.

The top 7 cities recorded new launches of around 1,09,570 units in Q1 2023 against 89,140 units in Q1 2022, increasing by 23% over the same time in the prior year, with new releases. The key cities contributing to new launches in Q1 2023 included MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru, together accounting for 77% supply addition.

The sharp rise

MMR saw approx. 37,260 units launched in Q1 2023 – a significant increase of nearly 58% over Q1 2022. More than 62% new supply was added in the sub-INR 80 lakh budget segment.

Pune added new supply of approx. 19,420 units in Q1 2023 compared to 14,490 units in Q1 2022 – an increase of 34%.

Hyderabad added approx. 14,620 units in Q1 2023, a yearly decline of 32% over the corresponding period last year. Over 52% new supply was added in the high-ticket price segment priced >INR 1.5 Cr.

Bangalore added approx. 13,560 units in Q1 2023, yearly increase of just 3%. Approx. 74% new supply was added in the mid-range and premium segments, i.e., the INR 40 Lakh – INR 1.5 Cr. price bracket.

NCR saw an increase of 34% in new launches against Q1 2022 with approx. 12,450 units launched in Q1 2023.

Chennai added approx. 6,410 units in Q1 2023, a yearly increase of whopping 110% over Q1 2022. It was the only city to see three-digit growth in new supply.

Kolkata added approx. 5,850 units in Q1 2023, an increase of 50% over Q1 2022. Approx. 70% new supply was added in the mid segment priced between INR 40 lakh – INR 80 Lakh.

The sale report

In Q1 2023, around 1,13,770 units were sold, up 14% from Q1 2022. Together, NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad were responsible for 89% of the quarter's revenues.

Pune saw 19,920 units sold in Q1 2023, increasing by 42% over Q1 2022.

NCR is the only city to see a decline (of 9%) in housing sales among all cities – from 18,835 units in Q1 2022 to nearly 17,160 units in Q1 2023.

Housing sales in Kolkata increased by 3% over Q1 2022, with approx. 6,180 units sold in Q1 2023.

MMR and Bangalore saw housing sales increase by 19% and 16% respectively in Q1 2023 against Q1 2022, with approx. 34,690 and 15,660 units sold, respectively.

Chennai saw approx. 5,880 units sold – an increase of 18% over Q1 2022.

Hyderabad recorded sales of 14,280 units in Q1 2023, a spike of 9% over Q1 2022.

With high demand price goes up

Comparing Q1 2023 to Q1 2022, the average residential property prices across the top 7 cities grew between 6 and 9%, primarily as a result of rising demand and the cost of construction-related raw materials. The maximum 9% annual increase was reported in MMR and Bangalore.