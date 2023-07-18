Sheela Foam Shares Rally Over 20% In Two Sessions, Here's Why

Shares of Sheela Foam soared about 15.40 per cent intraday and have gained over 20 per cent in two sessions after the company acquired a 94.66 per cent stake in Kurlon Enterprises for Rs 2,150 crore. The company also acquired a 35 per cent stake in House of Kieraya, which runs online furniture business Furlenco, for Rs 300 crore on Monday.

Sheela Foam's board approved the acquisition of Kurlon Enterprise and House of Kieraya on July 17, according to a regulatory filing from the company.

"SFL is acquiring 94.66 per cent shareholding in KEL at an equity valuation of Rs 2,150 crore (cost of acquiring 94.66 per cent around Rs 2035 crore) subject to customary working capital, debt and debt-like items, and other adjustments, if any. The indicative time period for the completion of the acquisition is by or before November 30, 2023," the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

"SFL is also investing in a 35% shareholding in HOK-Furlenco for an equity valuation of Rs 857.14 crore (cost of investing in a 35 per cent stake is Rs. 300 crore) subject to customary working capital, debt, and debt like items and adjustments, if any. The indicative time period for the completion of the investment will be by or before August 30, 2023," it added.

Combined market share of 21%

According to Sleepwell's owner, the acquisition of Kurlon will enable "an undisputed leadership" across major product categories, and the two will have a combined market share of about 21 percent in the modern mattress market.

"The Kurlon deal gives Sheela Foam undisputed leadership across major product categories with its flagship brand Sleepwell’s strength in foam (consistent quality and innovation); and its acquired brand Kurl-on’s strength in rubberised coir, wherein both these companies are leaders in their respective product segments. Sheela Foam will now command a combined market share of around 21 per cent in the modern mattress market in India," said Sheela Foam's exchange filing.

The acquisitions will help diversify customer base

The acquisition will also help Sheela Foam diversify its customer base. It has a strong presence in northern and western India, while KEL has strengths in the southern and eastern regions of India.

"The acquisition will help the company consolidate the existing fragmented market of mattresses and foam-based products," Sheela Foam said.

KEL had a turnover of Rs 808.80 crore in FY22 and Rs 767.25 crore in FY21.

As of 1:05 pm, shares of Sheela Foam were trading at Rs 1,249.15, 5.23 per cent higher than the previous close of Rs 1,187.05 on the NSE.