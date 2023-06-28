Sheela Foam Surges 8% On Report Of Acquiring Rival Kurlon Enterprise

Shares of Sheela Foam Ltd. which sells mattresses under the brand name of Sleepwell, rose as much as 8.45 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,270 on reports of it acquiring rival Kurlon Enterprise for $396.37 million. The deal will be done in two tranches and will be concluded within a few months, as per the report.

Sheela Foam and Kurlon, the manufacturer of Kurlon mattresses, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the news agency Reuters.

According to the report, on the completion of the deal, the Sleepwell mattress maker's market share will almost double in the mattresses segment, from 20-25 per cent currently to 35-40 per cent. About Rs 900 crore is expected to be added to Sheela Foam's topline at the consolidated level on the completion of the deal, the report said.

The company has been in talks to acquire Kurlon since last year when media reports emerged of a deal amounting to $241 million. As per another media report, Sheela Foam was in advanced talks to buy Furlenco earlier this year, a furniture rental startup.

Meanwhile, BSE has sought clarification from the company regarding reports of it acquiring Kurlon Enterprises for which the reply is awaited.

As of 1:44 pm, shares of Sheela Foam were trading at Rs 1,229.45, 4.91 per cent higher than the previous day's close on the NSE.