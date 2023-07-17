Sheela Foam To Acquire 94.66% Stake In Kurlon Enterprises

Sheela Foam said it will acquire a 94.66 per cent stake in Kurlon Enterprises for Rs 2,150 crore and a 35 per cent stake in House of Kieraya, which runs online furniture business Furlenco, for Rs 300 crore on Monday.

Sheela Foam's board at its meeting approved the acquisition of Kurlon Enterprise and House of Kieraya on July 17, according to a regulatory filing from the company.

Details of Kurlon acquisition

"The company is acquiring 94.66 per cent of KEL's (Kurlon Enterprises Ltd ) share capital at an equity valuation of Rs 2,150 crore, subject to customary adjustments for net working capital, debt, and surplus cash, if any," the company said.

KEL deals in the manufacture and marketing of foam and coir-based home comfort products across the 'sit and sleep' categories, such as mattresses, furniture cushions, pillows, and coverings.

As per the filing, the company headed by Jyothi Pradhan was established in 1962 as Karnataka Coir Products as part of the South India-based Pai family business group.

It was renamed Kurlon Ltd in 1995. In 2011, KEL was set up as a subsidiary by Kurlon Limited, and the business was transferred to KEL in 2014.

"The acquisition will help the company consolidate the existing fragmented market of mattresses and foam-based products," Sheela Foam said.

The acquisition will help the company diversify its customer base, which has a strong presence in northern and western India. KEL has strengths in the southern and eastern regions of India.

KEL had a turnover of Rs 808.80 crore in FY22 and Rs 767.25 crore in FY21.

"The acquisition will help the company enter the fast growing branded furniture market," Sheela Foam said.

Furlenco, which has a strong presence online, operates in cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR. The company had a turnover of Rs 129 crore in FY22 and Rs 152 crore in FY23.

(With PTI inputs)

