COVID-19: Shimla's Apple Growers Face Labour Crunch Ahead Of Plucking Season

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus situation, the apple growers in Shimla are facing hardships due to the shortage of labour ahead of the plucking season. The apple growers informed that their work is dependent on migrant labourers coming from Nepal and urged the state government to provide them respite during this situation.

Inter-state movement of labourers has been drastically affected due to the virus spread and in such an environment it is almost impossible to bring over labourers from Nepal from where the bulk of workforce used to come, Digvijay, an apple grower told ANI.

'Urge the government to provide some respite to us growers'

"The reason for labour shortage is COVID-19. You need passes even for inter-state transport and passes are not easy to obtain for a labourer. In such a case, crossing the international border is even more troublesome leading to troubles for our labourers who come from Nepal. We are mostly dependent on migrant labourers for the work during the season. We urge the government to provide some respite to us growers," Digvijay said.

READ | COVID-19: Himachal cherry farmers suffer loss as sales reduce by 60-80 percent

Workers from Nepal are stopped at the border

Furthermore, the workers at the apple orchards said the staff crunch is affecting the timely completion of work. Naresh Shahi a labourer said, the workers from Nepal are stopped at the border due to COVID-19, leading to a shortage of hands on the ground. Apart from apples, vegetable farming is also affected, he added. "We get calls daily from our brothers in Nepal but there seems to be no way for getting them over," Shahi said.

READ | Himachal Pradesh records 25 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 865

State govt relaxes movement for migrants amid COVID

Meanwhile, the State government has given relaxation for the movement of migrant labourers to enter the State without permission and they can straight be put to work without any quarantine, informed Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary of Agriculture, and Chief Nodal officer of Himachal Pradesh for migration during lockdown due to COVID-19.

"We have issued an SOP for entry for migrant workers for agriculture and horticulture, along with other works ongoing in the state. The workers can be brought without sending them to quarantine, but the person bringing them should arrange for their separate accommodation and their tests will be conducted in the coming days as per the protocol," Sharma said.

He also said all the contractors, growers who want to bring labourers from Bihar, Jharkhand or even Nepal can approach the SDM or DC and they will be issued a permit.

READ |Himachal police station sealed after three cops test positive; state COVID-19 tally 895

READ | Himachal police station sealed after three cops test positive for COVID-19

(With inputs from ANI)