Shiv Nadar Steps Down As Daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra Takes Over As HCL Chairperson

HCL Technologies on Friday announced that its co-founder Shiv Nadar has stepped down as the Chairman of the board of directors and will be succeeded by daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra with immediate effect. This comes shortly after HCL Technologies on Friday shared their Q1 2020 results, where the IT Firm registered a 31.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,925 crore for the June 2020 quarter.

Shiv Nadar is expected to continue as the Managing Director of the company, as per an official HCL release. He will continue holding the designation of the Chief Strategy Officer in the company. Meanwhile, Roshni Nadar Malhotra who served as a non-executive director will now take over the reins as the Chairman from July 17.

Following HCL's Q1 report and the change in the top leadership, the IT firm's stocks shot up by 2.28 per cent to Rs 642 on the BSE. At the NSE, it rose by 2.22 per cent to Rs 641.70.

HCL Technologies had registered a net profit of Rs 2,220 crore in the April-June 2019 quarter (as per US GAAP), according to a report by PTI. Its revenue has grown by 8.6 per cent to Rs 17,841 crore from Rs 16,425 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Read: Earnings, Macro Data, Global Cues To Dictate Market Trend: Analysts

Read: Sensex Jumps Over 200 Pts; Nifty Tops 10,100 Level

(With Agency Inputs)