Shoppers Stop Shares Plunge After Profit Falls 34% In June Quarter

Shares of Shoppers Stop fell as much as 5 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 726 on the BSE after the company reported a fall in its profit of over 34 per cent for the June quarter as price hikes led to a slump in growth in sales volume.

"Retail Sector is moving towards normalcy, with beauty & non‐apparel categories seeing strong growth. However, the apparel segment is witnessing moderation, and the operating environment remains challenging. In this context, we have delivered a resilient and competitive performance. Our business model and its strategic pillars are driving sustainable growth. As a result, our revenue for Q1 FY24 has grown by 4 per cent compared with Q1 FY23," said Venu Nair, MD and CEO, Shoppers Stop.

Shoppers Stop registered a 4 per cent rise in its revenues, which stood at Rs 988 crore in the first quarter of FY24, while EBITDA climbed 7 per cent to Rs 180 crore.

Segment performance

The beauty segment of Shoppers Stop posted sales of Rs 216 crore, rising 13 per cent year-on-year on the back of the robust performance of the fragrance category, which rose 16 per cent. The non-apparel segment grew 13 per cent, attributable to the surge in the travel and luggage segment, which grew 50 per cent, and the watches segment, which rose 9 per cent, the company said.

"We continue to revamp our older stores to upgrade their look and feel, offering fashionable brands for all age groups and customers. Our strategy of democratization of beauty for all segments of customers has driven growth. The 3P customer centric strategy of personalization, premiumisation and private label has, resulted in Increased Average Transaction Value (ATV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by 8 per cent and 5 per cent," he added.

Expansion plan

The department store chain registered a profit after tax of Rs 13 crore with a robust average transaction value growth of 8 per cent, achieved by premiumisation across several categories. Rs 43 crore was invested in capital expenditure, including the addition of 1 HomeStop and 6 Beauty stores. It also renovated three department stores and one HomeStop store.

"On the overall store expansion strategy, Shoppers Stop will open 12 new Department stores in 7 new cities by the end of FY24, apart from 15 Beauty stores. Recently, we launched Intune a fashion for all format, again one of the strategic initiatives to cater to young families. We launched three stores, two in Hyderabad and one in Dombivli (Mumbai) and another three are under fit-out," said Nair.

"Our customer engagement strategy through various offline and online activations like beauty makeovers, End of Season Sale (EOSS) witnessed a rebound of customer footfalls to our stores, resulting in higher traction. For a more personalised experience through AI, we have introduced ‘Virtual Try On and Skin Analyzer’ at SSBeauty stores for a virtual try-on makeup experience," he added.

As of 10:15 am, shares of Shoppers Stop were trading 2.68 per cent lower at Rs 743 on the NSE.