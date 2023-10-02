Shriram General To Diversify Non-motor Insurance Business In FY24: Official

Shriram General Insurance has planned to diversify its product portfolio by focussing on non-motor segments like marine and fire during the current financial year, a top official said.

Motor insurance has been the core of the business for the Jaipur-based firm accounting for about 92 per cent, company Chief Underwriting Officer Shashi Kant Dahuja said.

As part of the diversification plan, the company would launch new insurance products under the fire, marine, and engineering segments, he said.

"The idea is to double our non-motor business to around 15 per cent in two to three years from the current 7-8 per cent," Dahuja told PTI in an interaction.

The non-motor business was growing at 70 per cent, he said.

Non-motor business

To strengthen its presence in the non-motor business, he said the company would launch products in cyber insurance, pay-as-you-drive, theft, and pet insurance soon.

"As a business strategy, we don't want to be excessively dependent on one vertical, and we also want to diversify our products slowly and increase our non-motor portfolio to 15 per cent over the next 2–3 years," he said, responding to a query.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Shriram General Insurance reported a profit of Rs 98 crore, up by 37 per cent over the corresponding quarter of last year.

The gross written premium during the quarter under review was Rs 560 crore, up by 39 per cent from the Rs 401 crore registered in the same period last year.

On the overall business growth targeted, he said the company has set a plan to grow 30 per cent during the current financial year.

"This year, we will grow the overall business by 30 per cent. The general insurance industry grew by 12 percent between April and August this year, but our growth has been strong, and we hope the momentum continues for the remaining months," he said.

EV demand

On the surge in electric vehicles in the domestic market, he said the sales of EV insurance policies were growing faster, and the company issued policies worth Rs 82 crore during the last financial year.

"EV is a good business for us. Last year, we wrote policies worth Rs 82 crore; while we achieved that mark in the first six months of the current financial year, we expect Rs 200 crore in this segment by the end of this fiscal year," he said.

Dahuja said the company was also expanding its employee base, with plans to add 700 people during the current financial year.

"The growth in business will be driven by aggressive recruitment of employees and agents. We have 3,780 employees now and will recruit another 700 in the current fiscal year," he explained.

"Similarly, we have nearly 63,000 agents, and that will increase to 1.50 lakh over the next couple of years," he said.

On the medical policy segment, he said the company would grow this segment as it was witnessing traction in the market in the 'Benefit-based health insurance' category.

"Shriram General Insurance will also grow its medical policy segment. Insurers offer two types of products: indemnity-based and benefit-based policies. The most commonly known health insurance is indemnity-based health insurance, which is popularly known as Mediclaim," he said.

The other product is "benefit-based health insurance, which is a type of health coverage that pays a predetermined, fixed amount for specific medical services or conditions, the chief underwriting officer said.

"Shriram General Insurance has launched benefits-based health products that are gaining traction in the market. Benefit-based policies are gaining popularity post-COVID-19 due to their unique features," Dahuja said.

The unique features include paying a 'lump sum' or 'fixed amount' irrespective of actual hospitalisation expenses incurred without any deduction and questions asked for hospital bills, he added.