Shriram Properties IPO Closes Today: Subscribed by over 1.8x; Check GMP signals

Shriram Properties IPO was launched on December 8, 2021. While the company launched its IPO with 2.93 crore equity shares, it has been subscribed 1.87 till 12 PM on December 10, 2021, receiving bids for more than 5.4 crore equity shares. Shriram Properties IPO subscription status suggests that retail investors subscribed their reserved part over 9.6 times, while the portion kept for employees was subscribed fully. It is important to note that Shriram Properties had reserved 75% of the total offer size for qualified institutional buyers, 10% for retail investors and 15% for non-institutional buyers.

The initial public offering will collect a total of Rs. 600 crore for Shriram Properties. It has fresh shares valued at Rs. 250 crores and Rs. 350 offer for sale. The face value of the IPO is Rs. 10 per equity share. However, the Shriram Properties IPO GMP stands at Rs. 20 per equity share. On the Shriram Properties IPO day 3, it has been subscribed by over 1.87 times, which is a rise as the IPO was subscribed by 1.63 times on day two, on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The real estate company on December 7, 2021, announced that it has raised over Rs. 268 crore from anchor investors, allocating over two crore shares at Rs. 118 apiece. Shriram Properties is a leading real estate development company in South India, specifically in Chennai and Bengaluru, catering to mid-market and affordable housing categories. It is also present in the mid-market premium and luxury housing categories and has a successful portfolio of over 30 projects currently active. Stay tuned for more updates on Shriram Properties and other IPO news.

Shriram Properties IPO: From issue date to lot size, all key details