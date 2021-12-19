Shriram Properties IPO Share Listing On Dec 20: Check GMP, Share Price To Expect & More

The shares of Shriram Properties will debut on the bourses - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, December 20. The real estate firm, which had fixed a price band of Rs 113-118 per share, opened for subscription from December 8 to December 10. The share allotment took place on December 16.

The Rs 600-crore IPO received a decent response from the investors. The issue was subscribed 4.6 times with retail investors subscribing 12.7 times the portion reserved for them. The non-institutional and qualified institutional investors bided for 4.8 and 1.8 times respectively.

The IPO includes the fresh issuance of shares worth Rs. 250 crores and Rs 350 offer for sale. Under OFS, Omega TC Sabre Holdings Pte Ltd will offload shares worth Rs 90.95 crore. TPG Asia SF V Pte Ltd will disinvest shares up to Rs 92.20 crore, Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd will sell to the tune of Rs 8.34 crore and Wsi/Wsqi V (XXXII) Mauritius Investors Ltd will offload shares worth Rs 133.5 crore.

Shriram Properties Share Price & other details

Shriram Properties share price: Price band Rs 113-118 per share

Shriram Properties Listing date: December 20

Shriram Properties IPO bidding date: December 8-December 10

Shriram Properties GMP: What to expect?

The shares of Shriram Properties in the unofficial grey market were trading at a premium. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) on Sunday was around Rs 10 which suggests that Shriram Properties may list flat or at a premium of 5 to 10%.

Shriram Properties is among the five largest leading real estate development companies in South India. With a focus on the affordable and mid-range housing categories, with Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam being the primary market. It also has a presence in Kolkata.

"We are also present in the mid-market premium and luxury housing categories, commercial and office space category as well as plotted development category," the developer said.