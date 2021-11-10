Sigachi Industries IPO Allotment Today: Check Allotment Status And Refund Date Here

Sigachi Industries Ltd closed its initial public offering (IPO) subscription on November 3. The IPO which opened alongside two major IPOs of Policybazaar and SJS Enterprises, received a positive response from investors as it was subscribed a total of 101.91 times. The exchange received bids from investors for 54.88 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 53.86 lakh equity shares. The allotment of Sigachi IPO is likely to take place today, November 10.

The company involved in the manufacturing of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) is a major player in the pharmaceutical as well as food, nutraceuticals, and cosmetic industries. Sigachi Industries IPO opened with a set price band of Rs 161 - 163 a share for its sale. With the IPO, the Hyderabad-based manufacturer of cellulose-based excipients looked to raise Rs 125.43 crore. Investors can now check their Sigachi Industries IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar that is Link Intime India Private Limited, or the official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Check Sigachi Industries IPO allotment status via the Registrar’s website:

Go to the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd -https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

Select one of the three available servers

Select the Sigachi Industries IPO via the dropdown menu

Select either one of the three modes: Application number, Beneficiary ID or PAN ID

Enter the details and search

Past, the share allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Check Sigachi Industries IPO allotment status via BSE link:

Go to the official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Next, select the equity option and find FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited from the page.

Now, the investor needs to enter his PAN number and application number for logging in.

Complete the following security check and click on Search.

Past, the share allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sigachi IPO allotment date

Furthermore, the allotted equity shares will be credited on November 12, 2021, and the company's shares are expected to be listed on NSE and BSE. The investors who were categorised as ineligible for purchasing the shares will receive the refund by November 11, 2021.

Sigachi Industries IPO details

Sigachi Industries Ltd is a Hyderabad-based firm is engaged in the manufacturing of Microcrystalline Cellulose. The company was incorporated in 1989, manufacturing 59 different grades of MCC at its manufacturing units, situated at Hyderabad and Gujarat. The company’s units hold an aggregate installed capacity of 11,880 MTPY.

It currently has operations in three manufacturing units situated at Hyderabad, Jhagadia, and Dahej in Gujarat. According to the company prospectus, the amount raised through the public issue will be used for the expansion of the production capacity facilities at Dahej and Jhagadia. The issue has a sole book-running lead manager in Unistone Capital. Promoters Rabindra Prasad Sinha, Chidambarnathan Shanmuganathan, Amit Raj Sinha and RPS Projects & Developers holds a 53.32 per cent stake in the company.

