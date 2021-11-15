As the chemical manufacturing company, Sigachi Industries listing is all set for November 15, Monday, bidders, and investors are already eyeing the IPO listing that will be available on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at 10:00 AM. The initial public offering (IPO) by Sigachi Industries received a remarkable subscription of 101.90 times on the last day of its offer, November 3. The IPO which opened on November 1 has received bids for 54,89,47,440 shares against its 53,86,500 shares on offer.

Apart from that, the portion which was reserved for Non-Institutional Investors were subscribed by 172.43 times followed by 86.51 of the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and 80.49 times of the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs). Meanwhile, as the listings are set to arrive, the shares of Sigachi Industries are unexpected to make good listing gains from its public issue which garnered Rs 125.43 crore.

Sigachi IPO: Grey Market Price (GMP)

Ahead of the IPO listing, the GMP of Sigachi Industries has remained unchanged for the past two days and stands at Rs 220 on Monday. Looking at it as a good sign from investors' perspective, estimations are made regarding the listing gains by the IPO.

Apart from that, the unlisted shares of Sigachi Industries were also seen trading at Rs 383, which is 135% above its higher end of the issue price.

Sigachi IPO listing gains

Presently with a GMP of Rs 220, market observers are estimating the listing gains to cross its price band and further gain above Rs 300 against its price band of Rs 161-163 per share.

Sigachi Share Price

Sigachi Industries Ltd opened its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, November 1 for subscription and concluded it on November 3. The company involved in the manufacturing of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) is a major player in the pharmaceutical as well as food, nutraceuticals, and cosmetic industries. With a price band of Rs 161 - 163 a share for its sale, the Hyderabad-based manufacturer of cellulose-based excipients planned to raise Rs 125.43 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 76.95 lakh equity shares.

Image: PTI